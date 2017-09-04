Helena Fire in Trinity County burns nearly 9,000 acres, destroys 130 buildings: CalFire

- CalFire crews were still battling the Helena Fire in Trinity County on Monday, four days after it broke out and after it had scorched nearly 9,000 acres.

CalFire said by Monday, the fire was 14 percent contained.

The fire started burning near the town of Helena, west of Weaverville along Highway 229 and is burning on both sides of the highway and the Trinity River.

At least 130 homes and outbuildings have been destroyed, CalFire said, and several evacuation orders have been issued.