WATCH: 19-year-old accused of attacking Asian women in San Francisco

- San Francisco police released a video this weekend of a 19-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a series of three to four attacks on Asian women.

Although Agustin Garcia was taken into custody on Aug. 12, police are hoping the video of an Aug. 10 assault on a woman on a sidewalk will help find more witnesses to convict him of a hate crime. As of Monday, he was in custody on $925,000 bail.

The video shows a man in a hoodie punching a woman, shoving her the ground and then running back to her, striking her once more in the head.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, battery with serious injuries, terrorist threats, attempted kidnapping and a hate crime allegation, jail records show.

Efforts to reach Garcia on Monday were unsuccessful. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 15.

His arrest came as the result of police at the city’s Bayview Station investigation of a series of unprovoked attacks against Asian women that happened in the areas of San Bruno and Silver avenues, San Bruno and Arleta avenues and San Bruno and Egbert avenues, authorities said.

In one case, a woman’s nose was fractured, and she had a laceration that needed seven stitches, police said. In another case, a woman's tooth was broken.

Anyone who has had suspicious contact with Garcia or has any additional information to report, please call Sgt. Hurley from the Bayview Station Investigation Team at (415) 671-2300, the SFPD Anonymous Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or text a tip to TIP 411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.