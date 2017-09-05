Man in VW sedan dies after car disabled on Caltrain tracks

- A 29-year-old man died on Tuesday after officials say he may have been driving too fast in his VW sedan and it flipped on a railroad track, causing his car to get struck by an oncoming train in Redwood City.

The collision was first reported at 1:21 a.m. and occurred at the intersection of Buckingham and Westmoreland avenues, according to Caltrain and the California Highway Patrol. As a result, Caltrain said the morning commute would be delayed.

According to CHP Officer Art Montiel, the sedan drove through a fence and onto railroad tracks. The sedan had broken through a fence nearby.

The sedan then became disabled on the tracks and was struck by an oncoming train that was traveling from San Jose to San Francisco, Montiel said.

The collision remains under investigation and CHP officials do not yet know if drugs or alcohol were involved, Montiel said.