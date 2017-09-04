Secret Service officer gives hot meal to homeless man

- A Secret Service officer was photographed helping a homeless man sleeping on the streets just one block from the White House late Monday evening.

FOX 5 Photojournalist Van Applegate captured the officer giving the man a hot meal outside St. John's Episcopal Church in the 1500 block of H Street, NW.

.@SecretService bike officer drops of hot meal to homeless man sleeping outside St. John's Church, a block from the White House. Day made. pic.twitter.com/lwkcOdveqm — Van Applegate (@vbagate) September 5, 2017

President Donald Trump attended a service at the church just the previous day during the National Day of Prayer for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.