Weather cools, no Spare the Air issued

- Air quality on Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area has been forecast to be "moderate" and no Spare the Air alert has been issued for the region for the first time in five days, according to the Bay Area Air Quality

Management District.

Still, the National Weather Service says the skies today will have some patchy smoke, and temperatures will hover in the high 70s and low 80s in the bay Area.

The improvement follows five straight Spare the Air days after an extreme heat wave blanketed the region late last week. Smoke from nearby wildfires in California and Oregon and light winds compounded the situation.

So far this year, 14 Spare the Air Alerts have been issued. Last year, there were 27.