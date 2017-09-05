Snack shack at San Jose elementary damaged in suspicious fire

- It’s a devastating blow to a South Bay little league. A suspicious fire breaks out near a baseball field at Anderson Elementary School in San Jose destroying a snack shack. It couldn't happen at a worse time with fall season starting Tuesday.

For children from the Santa Teresa Little League, fall season couldn't come soon enough. Despite the warm weather, some of them were out practicing Monday.

“I want to be the best catcher on the team again,” said 10-year-old Quentin Hagen.

However, the season is off to a rocky start. The league was hit with an unexpected curve ball after they say someone set fire to their snack shack. The league serves 750 children in South San Jose. Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday night, a fire broke out in front of the two-story snack shack causing significant water and smoke damage.

“This is going to set the league back probably a few thousand dollars for sure,” said Kevin Kimerer of the Santa Teresa Little League.

The league suspects arson since two other fires were set in garbage cans at the school at the same time. It’s unknown who's responsible.

“It’s always easy to say just some teenagers who are bored but this happened in daylight so I don't know,” said Kimerer.

The league spent $60,000 with new dirt, grass and scoreboard for their most prized field where they host all-star tournaments. The snack shack is a main source of revenue. The second floor is where the announcers sit.

“The first thing you think about is just how horrible it is for the kids getting ready to play,” said Parent Brad Scadden.

“I think a lot of people come here for the snack shack and to watch some of the game so I don't think many people are going to come anymore,” said Hagen.

As the league is left asking why to a fire they call senseless, the focus now is on rebuilding so the children can play ball.

“There’s been crime that has been in here before and we didn't even miss a day,” said Scadden. “We just jumped back in there and did whatever we could.”

The league has insurance but it can only go so far so they have started a Go Fund Me page:

Meanwhile San Jose Fire arson investigators will be at the field Tuesday collecting evidence. The school has now hired security.