VIDEO: 3 masked men with guns rob Target store in Emeryville

- Three masked men robbed a Target store in Emeryville early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 12:07 a.m. to the store at 1555 40th St. One of the suspects had a handgun and another had a rifle and they told all the employees to get on the floor, according to police.

The suspects took money from the cash drawer and fled in a 4-door silver sedan. Police said how much the suspects took is not yet known.

No other details were available.