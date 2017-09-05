Man who drives for several ride-share companies arrested on suspicion of child porn

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)-- A 25-year-old man who works for several ride-hailing service companies was arrested in San Francisco last week on suspicion of uploading and trading child pornography online, police said today.

Esam Abualshaar, a San Francisco resident, was arrested after investigators with the San Francisco Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit served a search warrant on Aug. 29 at a home in the 200 block of Summit Street in the city's Oceanview neighborhood.

Investigators found numerous devices belonging to Abualshaar there that had hundreds of child pornography videos and images on them, according to police.

Abualshaar arrived home during the search and was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of possession of child pornography, possession of child pornography involving sadomasochism, and three counts of distribution of child pornography, police said.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Abualshaar's or had any suspicious contact with him is asked to call the Police Department's special victims unit at (415) 558-5500.

