Suspect flees after killing man in San Jose shooting, another shooting in Outer Richmond

- A man was shot to death in San Jose on Tuesday night and the suspect fled the scene, police said, while across the bay, a person was shot in the outer Richmond district in San Francisco.

Sgt. Enrique Garcia said the shooting was reported at 9:09 p.m. in the 1900 block of Story Road at Sunset Avenue.

The man died later at the hospital. The motive is unknown.

Hour later in San Francisco, a person was shot at California Street at 22nd Avenue about 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police said the victim's injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

He had apparently just gotten off the Muni.

Neighbor Mike Getman said it's usually a quiet neighborhood, but violence happens all over the city.