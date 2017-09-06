12-year-old Novato student arrested for threatening students, having replica firearms in locker

- Novato police have arrested a 12-year-old boy on charges of threatening people at school and having fake guns in his locker.

Police said they received a tip on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. that the boy had threatened students and staff at

Sinaloa Middle School.

Detectives learned that the boy who allegedly made the threat had gone home. Officers searched his home and locker, where they found “several replica firearms,” police said.

He was arrested for making criminal threats, police said, and was “immediately suspended from school.”

Officers will be providing additional high visibility patrols at Sinaloa Middle School on Wednesday.