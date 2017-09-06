Seattle Seahawk hires Oakland attorney after he says Vegas police threaten to blow his head off

A Seattle Seahawk has hired a high-profile Oakland rights attorney to investigate what the NFL player says was an assault by two Las Vegas police officers after a shooting simply because he was a “black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Defensive end Michael Bennett, 31, tweeted out a poignant statement on Wednesday accusing the officers of ordering him to the ground on Aug. 27 outside Drai’s Nightclub at Boulevard and East Flamingo streets after a Mayweather-McGregor fight following what sounded like gun shots.

“Las Vegas police officers singled me out and pointed their guns at me for doing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Bennett wrote. He also said they threated to blow his head off if he didn't comply.

KTVU reached out to Las Vegas police by email on Wednesday, but did not immediately hear back.

According to Bennett’s version of events, he said he was heading back to his hotel when what sounded like gun shots rang out. Like dozens of others, he ran away, trying to get to safety.

He said a police officer placed a gun near his head and warned him that if he moved, he would blow my “f---ing head off.”

A second officer “forcefully jammed his knee into my back making it difficult for me to breathe,” Bennett said. The officers cinched on handcuffs so tight, Bennett said, that “my fingers went numb. The officers’ excessive use of force was unbearable.”

TMZ obtained some cell phone video at the scene, where Bennett can be heard yelling, “"I wasn't doing nothing man! I was here with my friends! They told us to get out, everybody ran!"

He said all he could think about was his wife and two girls: “I’m going to die for no other reason than I am black and my skin color is somehow a threat.”

He said he kept asking the officers: What did I do? He said he reminded them he had rights. “The officers ignored my please and instead told me to shut up,” Bennett said.

He eventually was taken to the back of a patrol car and after what seemed like an “eternity,” the officers realized he “was not a thug…but Michael Bennett, a famous professional football player.”

Bennett was ultimately released.

Bennett said that he has always felt that standing up for justice is the right thing to do, which is why he has been sitting during the national anthem before each football game, just like former 49er Colin Kaepernick, Raiders Marshawn Lynch and a host of other athletes have been doing to protest for equal rights of minorities.

He said he could only imagine what other African-American men and women, like Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Race and Charleena Lyles felt – dying at the hands of police.

At the end of Bennett’s lengthy tweet, he said he hired John Burris of Oakland to investigate what happened and consider whether to file a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Burris calls on the Las Vegas police department “to be transparent by immediately identifying the involved officers and releasing the officers’ body camera videos of the incident.”

Burris noted that Bennett was unarmed, sober and not involved in any altercations or dispute at the time the police officers arrested and threatened to use deadly force against him.

“The officers’ conduct is particularly outrageous in that there was no basis upon which to select Mr. Bennett from a crowd of people all running for their lives. He did nothing wrong.”

Burris also said this behavior is “Exhibit A as to how every black man rich, famous or poor, unarmed and innocent can be falsely detained, arrested or even shot and killed by the police.

According to published reports, it was later determined that there were no gunshots ever fired.