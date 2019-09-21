< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <article>
<section id="story429796473" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="429796473" data-article-version="1.0">4 dead after bus with Chinese tourists crashes in Utah</h1>
</header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-429796473" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=4 dead after bus with Chinese tourists crashes in Utah&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/4-dead-after-bus-with-chinese-tourists-crashes-in-utah" data-title="4 dead after bus with Chinese tourists crashes in Utah" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/4-dead-after-bus-with-chinese-tourists-crashes-in-utah" addthis:title="4 dead after bus with Chinese tourists crashes in Utah">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/4-dead-after-bus-with-chinese-tourists-crashes-in-utah">ASSOCIATED PRESS </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 04:25PM PDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-429796473"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 04:25PM PDT<span></p>
</div> 21 2019 04:25PM class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-429796473" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PANGUITCH, Utah (AP)</strong> - Four people died after a tour bus carrying them and other visitors from China crashed, rolling onto a guard rail and leaving carnage and debris in its wake on a highway running through the red-rock landscape of southern Utah.</p><p>To Robert Driedonks, who heard the crash from the wildlife museum he owns nearby, it sounded like "a bomb going off." He ran to the scene Friday, rushing to check pulses and help the terrified people as best he could, though they were far from home and couldn't understand his words.</p><p>"All I could do is see which people needed help the most," he said Saturday. One devastated man was cradling his dead wife, and Driedonks wrapped his arms around them both, trying to bring him a little comfort until paramedics arrived.</p><p>All 31 people on board were hurt, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said. Twelve remained hospitalized on Saturday, five of them critical.</p><p>Most patients were in St. George, where local Mandarin Chinese speakers were gathering to translate as well as find clothes and shoes for the people left with nothing when the crash threw their suitcases into the desert, said De He, a school district administrator coordinating the effort.</p><p>The tour bus had come up from Las Vegas on Friday morning, the passengers stopping at the gaze at the sweeping canyons of Zion National Park before heading toward the otherworldly red-rock landscape of Bryce National Park, He said. Most of the tourists are older adults, He said.</p><p>As is common in tour buses, not everyone was wearing a seatbelt when the bus from a tour company based in Southern California rolled, crushing its roof and ramming the guard rail's vertical posts into the cab, Street said.</p><p>Five passengers remained in critical condition Friday night, and the death toll could rise, he said.</p><p>The crash happened near a highway rest stop a few miles from southern Utah's Bryce Canyon, known for intricately shaped red-rock spires called hoodoos. The top of the white bus could be seen smashed inward and one side was peeling away as the vehicle printed with a sunny palm tree came to rest mostly off the side of the road against a sign for restrooms.</p><p>Authorities believe the driver veered off the edge of the road on the way to the park on Friday morning, but when he yanked the steering wheel to put the bus back onto the highway the momentum threw the vehicle into a rollover crash.</p><p>The driver, an American citizen, survived and was talking with investigators, Street said. The driver didn't appear intoxicated, but authorities were still investigating his condition as well as any possible mechanical problems, he said.</p><p>There was some wind but not strong enough to cause problems, Street said.</p><p>The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate the crash.</p><p>The tour was operated by a company called America Shengjia Inc. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records indicate it's a licensed small company based out of Ontario, California, with two vehicles and two drivers.</p><p>Records show one unsafe driving violation for failure to obey a traffic control device in May 2018, but no history of previous crashes. The company has not responded to requests for comment.</p><p>The tourists aboard its bus were among millions who visit Utah's five national parks every year.</p><p>Last year, about 87,000 people from China visited the state, making them the fastest-growing group of Utah tourists, according to tourism data.</p><p>More than half of visitors from China travel on tour buses, said Vicki Varela, managing director of Utah Office of Tourism.</p><p>The Chinese Embassy tweeted that it was saddened to learn of the crash and that it was sending staff to help the victims.</p><p>Bryce Canyon, about 300 miles (480 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City, draws more than 2 million visitors a year.</p><p>"You have a group from China who have worked hard to come to the states, got the visa and everything they needed, excited about it, and for a tragedy like this to happen it just makes it all the more tragic," Street said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/crews-battling-25-acre-reservoir-fire-northeast-of-milpitas-in-santa-clara-county" title="Crews battling 128-acre 'Reservoir Fire' northeast of Milpitas in Santa Clara County" data-articleId="429778095" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/IMG_0003_1569097180999_7669975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/IMG_0003_1569097180999_7669975_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/IMG_0003_1569097180999_7669975_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/IMG_0003_1569097180999_7669975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/IMG_0003_1569097180999_7669975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Reservoir Fire burns in Santa Clara County, early Saturday afternoon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crews battling 128-acre 'Reservoir Fire' northeast of Milpitas in Santa Clara County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 01:24PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 03:38PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Crews are battling a set of six fires totaling about 128-acres of vegetation off of Calaveras Road and Felter Road, northeast of Milpitas in Santa Clara County.</p><p>The initial report of fire came sometime between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., Saturday. Cal Fire has named the wildfire the #ReservoirFire .</p><p>Numerous firefighting aircraft were utilized by Cal Fire, including firefighting helicopters, and retardant-carrying fixed-wing tankers. Santa Clara County Fire Dept activated a Wildland Task Force response around 1 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/concord-police-searching-for-missing-78-year-old-woman-with-dementia" title="Concord police searching for missing 78-year-old woman with dementia" data-articleId="429803750" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/norma9.21.2019_1569110980580_7670222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/norma9.21.2019_1569110980580_7670222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/norma9.21.2019_1569110980580_7670222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/norma9.21.2019_1569110980580_7670222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/norma9.21.2019_1569110980580_7670222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Concord police are looking for a 78-year-old woman with both Dementia and Alzheimer&#39;s disease who walked away about 12:45 p.m. Saturday from her home in the 1500 block of Kirker Pass Road near the Clayton Road intersection." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Concord police searching for missing 78-year-old woman with dementia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 05:11PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Concord police are looking for a 78-year-old woman with both Dementia and Alzheimer's disease who walked away about 12:45 p.m. Saturday from her home in the 1500 block of Kirker Pass Road near the Clayton Road intersection.</p><p>Norma Atterbury is a light-skinned black woman, 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 104 pounds.</p><p>She was last seen wearing a purple T-shirt with black writing, and brown pants and slippers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hiroshima-survivor-trees-planted-in-san-francisco-japanese-tea-garden" title="Hiroshima survivor trees planted in San Francisco Japanese Tea Garden" data-articleId="429799708" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/TeaGardenTrees09.20.19_1569109078791_7670212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/TeaGardenTrees09.20.19_1569109078791_7670212_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/TeaGardenTrees09.20.19_1569109078791_7670212_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/TeaGardenTrees09.20.19_1569109078791_7670212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/21/TeaGardenTrees09.20.19_1569109078791_7670212_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From left: Deputy Counsel General Kazuhiro Uryo, Japan; SFRPD General Manager Phil Ginsburg; President of URI, The Right Rev. William E. Swing; Mayor London N. Breed; former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz; Dame Charlotte Malliard Shultz." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hiroshima survivor trees planted in San Francisco Japanese Tea Garden</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 04:40PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two saplings, descendants of ginkgo biloba trees that survived the 1945 nuclear blast over Hiroshima, were planted Friday at the Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park.</p><p>The trees were planted during a ceremony that also honored former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz and Dame Charlotte Malliard Shultz for their advocacy around nuclear disarmament.</p><p>The ginkgos, also known as maidenhair trees, that were planted Friday are second-generation descendants from ginkgo trees that were charred but survived the atom bomb explosion on Hiroshima.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST 