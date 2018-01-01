16-year-old arrested for killing 4 in home

- A 16-year-old boy is in police custody after four people were found shot to death inside his parent’s Long Branch home, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Long Branch police responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired at 635 Wall Street in the city at 11:43 p.m on Sunday, Dec. 31. 2017.

Long Branch police and Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene a minute later where they discovered the bodies of the four victims: the teen’s father, Steven Kologi, 44; mother Linda Kologi, 42; sister Brittany Kologi, 18; and family acquaintance, Mary Schultz, 70, who lived wiht the family.

A joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Long Branch Police Department continues, but it appears the 16-year-old boy used a Century Arms semi-automatic rifle to kill his victims. The teenager was taken into custody without incident and was expected to be charged.

Police say the weapon was legally registered.

The boy's name has not been released and it was unclear if he had a lawyer yet. The teen's grandfather and brother were not targeted and were able to leave the home unharmed.

A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to raise $20,000 to cover the funeral expenses.