4 teens arrested for making threats against Pittsburg High School

- Four teenagers were arrested for making threatening statements and videos to commit acts of violence at Pittsburg High School.

Over the past few days, the Pittsburg Police Department investigated several social media posts related to threats against Pittsburg High School. Officers and staff from the Pittsburg Unified School District identified the individuals involved in the posts .

According to police, the teenagers did not have access to any types of weapons to carry out acts against the school, but due to the nature of the statements, the teenagers were taken into custody. Three of the students are from Pittsburg High School and one is a former student at Black Diamond High School.

Some parents of students at Pittsburg High School are upset because they believe school administrators were aware of the threats and did not take them seriously. Some parents showed up to school Wednesday morning to speak out about their concerns.

The four teens are currently in juvenile hall.



