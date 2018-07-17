4 teens arrested in Aptos hammer attack of sleeping teens

- APTOS, Calif. (KTVU) - Four Watsonville teens were arrested in connection with a brazen and brutal attack of three teens that occurred over Memorial Day weekend.

The suspects are accused of wearing masks and attacking the teens with a hammer overnight at an Aptos home. Two of the victims were sleeping at the time of the attack.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder, robbery and burglary, a 16-year-old boy was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and burglary, a 16-year-old boy was arrested for robbery, burglary and conspiracy, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested for robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

The suspects are accused of breaking into a garage at an Aptos home in the 100 block of Monte Vista Drive and assaulting the three teens with hammers.

The victims suffered significant head injuries. A 17-year-old victim was taken to a trauma center and has not yet fully recovered.

Early in the investigation detectives identified the 15-year-old suspect, and served search warrants. Investigators learned the motive in the case was an attempt to steal cannabis and cash. Detectives tracked down the additional suspects as the investigation continued.