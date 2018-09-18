3-year-old girl dies after being shot in Sacramento County

- A 3-year-old who was left in critical condition after being shot Wednesday in south Sacramento County has died, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Azalya Anderson was taken off of life support Saturday after being declared brain dead.

According to a GoFundMe page Azalya would have turned four years old on October 15. She was planning to have a unicorn birthday party. There was an update on GoFundMe saying, "It saddens me to have to say that Azalya Anderson has her wings now."

In a statement, Sgt. Shaun Hampton said that someone called 911 on Tuesday about 9:30 p.m. about a child being shot in the 7400 block of Della Circle in south Sacramento County.

As sheriff’s deputies were arriving to the address, Hampton said they learned the 3-year-old was driven from the scene to an area hospital by private vehicle.

Hampton said at this point, detectives believe the child was inside the home at the time of the shooting and the shots were fired from outside near the street. Sheriff’s detectives on Wednesday continued to interview witnesses and gather evidence to try to understand what took place, Hampton said.

"There is no known motive for the shooting nor a suspect description available at this time," Hampton said.

He said the child has undergone treatment and remains in critical condition, but is unresponsive.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).