49ers offer day of pampering to women who have struggled with homelessness

- The San Francisco 49ers surprised a group of people Tuesday night who are trying to turn their lives around with a day of pampering. It ended with several players joining them for a Thanksgiving dinner at Levi’s Stadium.

Inside the cheerleader's locker room at Levi’s Stadium, several women, who've struggled with homelessness, had a lot to cheer about as they got their hair and makeup done. It was a surprise courtesy of the 49ers.

“I feel like I’m in a fairytale. I feel like a princess,” said Brandi of San Jose. "Four months ago, I was not doing very well. Just to be blessed like this, it's just amazing.”

Brandi, who struggled with drug addiction, hit rock bottom not too long ago.

“I was using drugs, about to lose my marriage everything that I had it was pretty hopeless,” said Brandi.

She is one of 15 men and women who are now in a recovery program with City Team Ministries. They were treated to a new makeover and a new wardrobe.

“To know people care about them and their success,” said Glen Peterson of Cityteam Ministries President. “It’s an opportunity to start a new life. It's just so special.”

All dressed up, there was another surprise. 49ers players were their dates for a Thanksgiving meal.

49ers Quarterback Nick Mullens said grace.

“It’s really a great opportunity for everyone to come together to experience a night of joy,” said Mullens. “A lot of these people here have gotten new opportunities they are excited about. We are excited for them.”

“Having them come to our home and share a meal is just awesome,” said 49ers Defensive Tackle DeForest Buckner.

“Looking at their smiles, their faces, it's amazing, it's wonderful really,” said 49es Linebacker Reuben Foster.

For Foster, it hits home. Growing up, he lived on the streets. He’s now rooting for them.

“Just be proud of yourself for who you are, how to carry yourself,” said Foster. “Even if you are going through a hard time how to carry yourself.”

Brandi said it's a night she'll never forget.

“I don't have enough words to express the gratitude that I have, it's crazy,” said Brandi. “I didn't know they all would be here. It’s cool.”

