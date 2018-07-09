7-Eleven celebrates Free Slurpee Day on 7/11

- It's that time of year again!

July 11 will once again be 'Free Slurpee Day' at 7-Eleven.

That's because, in case you did not realize, Wednesday is 7/11. (hehe)

7-Eleven convenience stores across the country are celebrating '7-Eleven Day' with free small Slurpees from 11 AM to 7 PM until supplies last.

Read more about the giveaway on their website.

