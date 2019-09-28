7th annual Jelly Bean Candy Palooza draws thousands to Fairfield Jelly Belly factory

- The Jelly Belly Factory creates mouthwatering candy on the inside, but this weekend it’s the outside of the factory that visitors are excited about.

8 to 10-thousand bean fanatics are expected throughout the weekend for the seventh annual Jelly Bean Candy Palooza.

The road in front is taken up by 60 booths, from arts and crafts to food.

You can adopt an animal, get on carnival rides or watch a performance like Vacaville’s End Game martial arts and hula show.

“It’s kind of fun because it’s more healthy for my body and i feel more comfortable doing it,” said dancer Daisy Morabito of her performance.

Once you head inside though you can take a free factory tour and sample Jelly Beans, from delicious to unique flavors, “Our two new flavors in Bean Boozled we have our dirty dishwater, and we also have our stink bug,” said John Jamison, VP of Retail Operations.

From candy tasting for kids to wine tasting for adults, the family friendly event has something for everyone.

“We get to meet so many new people and some people we see every year so it’s just seeing them come and having a memorable Jelly Belly experience,” said Jamison.

The event continues Sunday from 9am to 5pm. For more information, click here.