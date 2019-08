Photo: Belmont Police. Photo: Belmont Police.

- An 89-year-old Belmont man was treated for burns and smoke inhalation resulting from a residential fire Saturday.

Belmont police and San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department units responded to the Tioga Way home about 6:40 p.m. and found that the three adult occupants had evacuated.

Smoke was coming from a garage and firefighters contained the blaze there.

The older resident was sent to a hospital for observation, while a 59-year-old man and 77-year-old woman were checked by paramedics and released.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The fire appears to be accidental and the cause is under investigation, officials said.