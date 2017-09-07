91-year-old woman suffering from dementia missing

SAN MATEO (BCN) San Mateo police are asking for help finding a 91-year-old woman suffering from dementia who went missing this afternoon.

Ming Wong went missing in Central Park at 50 E. Fifth Ave. at about 1 p.m. today, police said.

Wong is 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds and has shoulder-length gray hair. She was last seen wearing a green short-sleeved shirt, a long skirt and was possibly carrying a floral bag, police said.

Anyone who sees Wong has been asked to contact San Mateo police at (650) 522-7700.