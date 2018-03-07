911 calls: People running into glass panes at Apple's new 'Spaceship' campus

By: KTVU Staff

Posted: Mar 07 2018 06:56AM PST

Video Posted: Mar 07 2018 06:35AM PST

Updated: Mar 07 2018 07:09AM PST

CUPERTINO, Calif. - A series of three 911 calls shed light on a problem at Apple's new $5-billion dollar “spaceship” campus in Cupertino where employees and visitors are crashing into the sleek glass walls.

Dispatcher: So tell me exactly what happened. 
Caller: We had an employee, he was on campus and he walked into a glass window and hit his head. He has a little bit of a cut on his eyebrow.

The Apple Park campus, which opened in January, is made mostly of glass and people are running face-first into the glass. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the 911 calls, of which, there are at least three. 
 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 