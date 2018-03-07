911 calls: People running into glass panes at Apple's new 'Spaceship' campus
CUPERTINO, Calif. - A series of three 911 calls shed light on a problem at Apple's new $5-billion dollar “spaceship” campus in Cupertino where employees and visitors are crashing into the sleek glass walls.
Dispatcher: So tell me exactly what happened.
Caller: We had an employee, he was on campus and he walked into a glass window and hit his head. He has a little bit of a cut on his eyebrow.
The Apple Park campus, which opened in January, is made mostly of glass and people are running face-first into the glass. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the 911 calls, of which, there are at least three.
Cupertino official had expressed concern about people walking into the glass at Apple Park months before employees moved into the spaceship building this year: https://t.co/Q1pMkWsc9U via @sfchronicle #apple— Wendy Lee (@thewendylee) March 2, 2018