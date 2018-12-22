< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A divided Fed cuts rates but may not again this year

WASHINGTON (AP) - A sharply divided Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate Wednesday for a second time this year but declined to signal that further rate cuts are likely this year.

The Fed's move reduced its key short-term rate - which influences many consumer and business loans - by an additional quarter-point to a range of 1.75% to 2%. addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/a-divided-fed-cuts-rates-but-may-not-again-this-year" addthis:title="A divided Fed cuts rates but may not again this year"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429375813.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429375813");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-429375813-380056908"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/22/GETTYIMAGES%20Fed%20Chair%20Jerome%20Powell_1545514487274.jpg_6553025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/22/GETTYIMAGES%20Fed%20Chair%20Jerome%20Powell_1545514487274.jpg_6553025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/22/GETTYIMAGES%20Fed%20Chair%20Jerome%20Powell_1545514487274.jpg_6553025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/22/GETTYIMAGES%20Fed%20Chair%20Jerome%20Powell_1545514487274.jpg_6553025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/22/GETTYIMAGES%20Fed%20Chair%20Jerome%20Powell_1545514487274.jpg_6553025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a Rural Housing Assistance Council Awards Reception, on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a Rural Housing Assistance Council Awards Reception, on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429375813-380056908" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/22/GETTYIMAGES%20Fed%20Chair%20Jerome%20Powell_1545514487274.jpg_6553025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/22/GETTYIMAGES%20Fed%20Chair%20Jerome%20Powell_1545514487274.jpg_6553025_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/22/GETTYIMAGES%20Fed%20Chair%20Jerome%20Powell_1545514487274.jpg_6553025_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/22/GETTYIMAGES%20Fed%20Chair%20Jerome%20Powell_1545514487274.jpg_6553025_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/22/GETTYIMAGES%20Fed%20Chair%20Jerome%20Powell_1545514487274.jpg_6553025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a Rural Housing Assistance Council Awards Reception, on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 06: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a Rural Housing Assistance Council Awards Reception, on December 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted Sep 18 2019 03:27PM PDT The divisions on the policy committee underscored the challenges for Chairman Jerome Powell in guiding the Fed at a time of high economic uncertainty.</p><p>The Fed did leave the door open to additional rate cuts - if, as Powell suggested at a news conference, the economy weakens. For now, he suggested, the economic expansion appears durable in its 11th year, with a still-solid job market and steady consumer spending.</p><p>At the same time, the Fed is trying to combat threats including uncertainties caused by President Donald Trump's trade war with China, slower global growth and a slump in American manufacturing. The Fed noted in its statement that business investment and exports have weakened.</p><p>Financial markets closed mostly higher after the Fed's afternoon announcement although the diverging opinions on the Fed left some investors uncertain how many more rate cuts the Fed will deliver. The Dow Jones Industrial Average after being down most of the day finished up 36.28 points, or 0.1%, to 27,147.08.</p><p>At his news conference, Powell acknowledged that Fed officials are sharply divided about the wisest course for interest rates, especially given uncertainties, like trade conflicts, whose outcomes are out of the Fed's control.</p><p>"This is a time of difficult judgments and disparate perspectives," the chairman said.</p><p>In any case, many business leaders are skeptical that the Fed's slight rate cuts will deliver much economic benefit.</p><p>Wednesday's rate cut "makes virtually no difference to the U.S. economy in and of itself," said Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, who suggested, as many corporate leaders have, that Trump's trade war remains an overarching threat.</p><p>"I don't think cutting rates will offset trade, personally," said Dimon, head of the largest U.S. bank.</p><p>Among Powell's challenges is that the trade war's uncertainties are likely affecting the nation's economic data, making it hard for the Fed to set an interest-rate policy for the months ahead.</p><p>"It doesn't make sense to commit to a path of policy today when monetary policy is now responding to future developments in the trade policy," said Bill Adams, a senior economist at PNC Financial Services.</p><p>Wednesday's modest rate cut irritated Trump, who has attacked the central bank and insisted that it slash rates more aggressively. The president immediately signaled his discontent:</p><p>"Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve Fail Again," Trump tweeted. "No 'guts,' no sense, no vision! A terrible communicator!"</p><p>Asked about Trump's latest personal taunt, Powell declined, as he has before, to respond directly, while adding that the Fed's long-standing independence from political pressures "has served the public well."</p><p>Updated economic and interest rate forecasts issued Wednesday by the Fed show that only seven of 17 officials foresee at least one additional rate cut this year. And at least two Fed officials expect a rate hike next year.</p><p>None of the policymakers foresee rates falling below 1.5% in 2020 - a sign that the turbulence from a global slowdown and Trump's escalation of the trade war is viewed as manageable.</p><p>The median forecasts show the economy is expected to grow a modest 2.2% this year, 2% next year and 1.9% in 2021. Those forecasts are well below the Trump administration's projection that the president's policies will accelerate growth to 3% annually or better. But they also suggest that policymakers do not envision a recession.</p><p>Unemployment is projected to be 3.7% and inflation 1.5%, below the Fed's target level of 2%</p><p>A resumption of trade talks between the Trump administration and Beijing and a less antagonistic tone between the two sides have supported the view that additional rate cuts might not be necessary. So has a belief that oil prices will remain elevated, that inflation might finally be reaching the Fed's target level and that there are increasing signs that the U.S. economy remains sturdy.</p><p>The job market looks solid, wages are rising, consumers are still spending and even such sluggish sectors as manufacturing and construction have shown signs of rebounding.</p><p>Yet no one, perhaps not even the Fed, is sure of how interest rate policy will unfold in coming months. Too many uncertainties exist, notably the outcome of Trump's trade war.</p><p>Trump has meantime kept up a stream of public attacks on the central bank's policymaking, including referring to Powell as an "enemy" and the Fed's policymakers as "boneheads." Even though the economy looks resilient, the president has insisted that the Fed slash its benchmark rate more deeply - even to below zero, as the European Central Bank has done - part to weaken the U.S. dollar and make American exports more competitive.</p><p>The Fed is monitoring the global slowdown, especially in Europe, and Britain's effort to leave the European Union. A disruptive Brexit could destabilize not just Europe but the U.S. economy, too</p><p>U.S. inflation, which has long been dormant, has begun to show signs that it is reaching the Fed's 2 percent target and might remain there. If the Fed's policymakers conclude that inflation will sustain a faster pace, it might give them pause about cutting rates much further.</p><p>The most serious threat to the expansion is widely seen as Trump's trade war. The increased import taxes he has imposed on goods from China and Europe - and the counter-tariffs other nations have applied to U.S. exports - have hurt many American companies and paralyzed their plans for investment and expansion.</p><p>In recent days, the Trump administration and Beijing have acted to de-escalate tensions before a new round of trade talks planned for October in Washington. More News Stories data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/The_implications_of_AB5_on_Caliornia_s_g_0_7652788_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/The_implications_of_AB5_on_Caliornia_s_g_0_7652788_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/The_implications_of_AB5_on_Caliornia_s_g_0_7652788_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/11/The_implications_of_AB5_on_Caliornia_s_g_0_7652788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="California lawmakers have sent the governor a bill that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies such as Uber and Lyft. KTVU has team coverage and reports many ride-share drivers don't want employee st" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Governor Newsom signs law on protections for Uber drivers, gig workers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 11:11AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 04:07PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press</p><p>California's governor on Wednesday signed sweeping labor legislation that aims to give wage and benefit protections to rideshare drivers at companies such as Uber and Lyft and to as many as a million workers across other industries.</p><p>The closely watched proposal could have national implications as lawmakers, businesses and unions confront the changing nature of work and the rise of the so-called gig economy. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/woman-and-dog-dead-in-overnight-san-francisco-house-fire" title="Law school student, 23, and father die in overnight San Francisco house fire" data-articleId="429292618" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Woman_and_dog_dead_in_overnight_San_Fran_0_7663782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Woman_and_dog_dead_in_overnight_San_Fran_0_7663782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Woman_and_dog_dead_in_overnight_San_Fran_0_7663782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Woman_and_dog_dead_in_overnight_San_Fran_0_7663782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Woman_and_dog_dead_in_overnight_San_Fran_0_7663782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman was killed, and a man whom a neighbor said was her father is in the hospital, following an overnight house fire in San Francisco. Allie Rasmus reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Law school student, 23, and father die in overnight San Francisco house fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Allie Rasmus, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 04:46AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 03:53PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 23-year-old woman and her 71-year-old father were killed following an overnight house fire in San Francisco, neighbors and firefighters said. The family dog died, too. </p><p>Authorities have identified the 71-year-old man as Ricardo Ron and the young woman as 23-year-old Camila Ron Ruiz.</p><p>Neighbor Joel MacDonald said the daughter had just started law school at the University of San Francisco this fall and her mother died recently of breast cancer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/san-francisco-giants/giants-rout-red-sox-11-3-giving-bochy-2-000th-win" title="Giants rout Red Sox 11-3, giving Bochy 2,000th win" data-articleId="429415068" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Graphic courtesy SF Giants Twitter page.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Giants rout Red Sox 11-3, giving Bochy 2,000th win</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 08:16PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper no-content"> <div class="body-content"> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/congrats%20bruce_1568862898394.jpg_7665433_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Graphic&#x20;courtesy&#x20;SF&#x20;Giants&#x20;Twitter&#x20;page&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Giants rout Red Sox 11-3, giving Bochy 2,000th win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/state-of-california-to-assist-financing-of-california-vegas-train" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_to_assist_financing_of_Califo_0_7665209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_to_assist_financing_of_Califo_0_7665209_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_to_assist_financing_of_Califo_0_7665209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_to_assist_financing_of_Califo_0_7665209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/California_to_assist_financing_of_Califo_0_7665209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State of California to assist financing of California-Vegas train</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-zoo-to-host-naming-contest-for-rare-monkey-birth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Rare%20Monkey%20Birth%20%233_1568856020557.jpg_7664993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Rare%20Monkey%20Birth%20%233_1568856020557.jpg_7664993_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Rare%20Monkey%20Birth%20%233_1568856020557.jpg_7664993_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Rare%20Monkey%20Birth%20%233_1568856020557.jpg_7664993_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Rare%20Monkey%20Birth%20%233_1568856020557.jpg_7664993_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x20;photo&#x20;by&#x20;Marianne&#x20;Hale&#x2f;San&#x20;Francisco&#x20;Zoo&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Gardens&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>SF Zoo to host naming contest following rare monkey's birth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/fremont-police-offering-10k-signing-bonus-to-attract-new-recruits" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/F09E7D5FF8A34315977B848A5FA5E9DE_1568855032039_7665036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/F09E7D5FF8A34315977B848A5FA5E9DE_1568855032039_7665036_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/F09E7D5FF8A34315977B848A5FA5E9DE_1568855032039_7665036_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/F09E7D5FF8A34315977B848A5FA5E9DE_1568855032039_7665036_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/F09E7D5FF8A34315977B848A5FA5E9DE_1568855032039_7665036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fremont police offering $10K signing bonus to attract new recruits</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/mother-two-young-children-seriously-injured-in-san-rafael-wreck-on-highway-101" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Mother__two_young_children_seriously_inj_0_7664895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Mother__two_young_children_seriously_inj_0_7664895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Mother__two_young_children_seriously_inj_0_7664895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Mother__two_young_children_seriously_inj_0_7664895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/18/Mother__two_young_children_seriously_inj_0_7664895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother, two young children seriously injured in San Rafael wreck on Highway 101</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 