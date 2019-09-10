< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 1 person arrested About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 1 person arrested Sep 10 2019 03:15PM PDT 10 2019 03:15PM By Associated Press
Posted Sep 20 2019 10:07AM PDT
Video Posted Sep 10 2019 03:15PM PDT
Updated Sep 20 2019 10:09AM PDT class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/_Storm_Area_51__creator_cancels_alien_th_0_7649847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/_Storm_Area_51__creator_cancels_alien_th_0_7649847_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/_Storm_Area_51__creator_cancels_alien_th_0_7649847_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/_Storm_Area_51__creator_cancels_alien_th_0_7649847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/_Storm_Area_51__creator_cancels_alien_th_0_7649847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429645728-428235376" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/_Storm_Area_51__creator_cancels_alien_th_0_7649847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/_Storm_Area_51__creator_cancels_alien_th_0_7649847_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/_Storm_Area_51__creator_cancels_alien_th_0_7649847_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/_Storm_Area_51__creator_cancels_alien_th_0_7649847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/_Storm_Area_51__creator_cancels_alien_th_0_7649847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" HIKO, Nev. (AP) — (AP) —</strong> - About 75 people arrived early Friday at a gate at the once-secret Area 51 military base in Nevada — at the time appointed by an internet hoaxster to "storm" the facility to see space aliens — and one person was arrested, authorities said.</p><p>The "Storm Area 51" invitation spawned festivals in the tiny Nevada towns of Rachel and Hiko nearest the military site, and a more than two-hour drive from Las Vegas.</p><p>Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee estimated late Thursday that about 1,500 people had gathered at the festival sites and said more than 150 people also made the rugged trip several additional miles on bone-rattling dirt roads to get within selfie distance of the gates.</p><p>A man who was urinating near the gate was arrested and a woman was detained for an undisclosed reason, Lee said. The sheriff scheduled a media briefing later Friday morning.</p><p>Millions of people had responded to a June internet post calling for people to run into the remote U.S. Air Force test site that has long been the focus of UFO conspiracy theories.</p><p>"They can't stop all of us," the post joked. "Lets see them aliens."</p><p>The military responded with stern warnings that lethal force could be used if people entered the Nevada Test and Training Range, and local and state officials said arrests would be made if people tried.</p><p>"It's public land," the sheriff said. "They're allowed to go to the gate, as long as they don't cross the boundary."</p><p>A music group called Wily Savage erected a stage Thursday near the Little A'Le'Inn in Rachel and began playing after dark for several hundred campers who braved overnight temperatures about 45 degrees.</p><p>Daniel Martinez, 31, a Pokemon collectible cards dealer from Pomona, California, was among the first to whirl and dance at the dusty makeshift festival grounds — warm beneath a wolf "spirit hood" and matching faux fur jacket.</p><p>"Here's a big open space for people to be," he said. "One person starts something and it infects everybody with positivity. Anything can happen if you give people a place to be."</p><p>The entertainment kicked off weekend events that also feature a gathering Friday and Saturday at the Alien Research Center souvenir store in Hiko.</p><p>Owner George Harris said it would focus on music, movies and talks about extraterrestrial lore.</p><p>Authorities reported no serious incidents related to festivals scheduled until Sunday. Hiko and Rachel are about a 45-minute drive apart on a state road dubbed the Extraterrestrial Highway, and a two-hour drive from Las Vegas.</p><p>Earlier, as Wily Savage band members helped erect the wooden frame for a stage, guitarist Alon Burton said he saw a chance to perform for people looking for a scene in which to be seen.</p><p>"It started as a joke, but it's not a joke for us," he said. "We know people will come out. We just don't know how many."</p><p>Michael Ian Borer, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas, sociologist who researches pop culture and paranormal activity, called the festivities sparked by the internet joke "a perfect blend of interest in aliens and the supernatural, government conspiracies, and the desire to know what we don't know."</p><p>The result, Borer said, was "hope and fear" for events that include the "Area 51 Basecamp" featuring music, speakers and movies in Hiko, and festivals in Rachel and Las Vegas competing for the name "Alienstock."</p><p>"People desire to be part of something, to be ahead of the curve," Borer said. "Area 51 is a place where normal, ordinary citizens can't go. When you tell people they can't do something, they just want to do it more."</p><p>Eric Holt, the Lincoln County emergency manager, said he believed authorities could handle 30,000 visitors at the two events. Still, neighbors braced for trouble after millions of people responded to the "Storm Area 51" Facebook post weeks ago.</p><p>"Those that know what to expect camping in the desert are going to have a good time," said Joerg Arnu, a Rachel resident who can see the festival grounds from his home.</p><p>Those who show up in shorts and flip-flops will find no protection against "critters, snakes and scorpions."</p><p>"It will get cold at night. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/young-people-skip-school-during-global-climate-strike-stretching-from-afghanistan-to-san-francisco" title="Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco" data-articleId="429611017" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Cal_organizer_excited_about_youth_climat_0_7668090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Cal_organizer_excited_about_youth_climat_0_7668090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Cal_organizer_excited_about_youth_climat_0_7668090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Cal_organizer_excited_about_youth_climat_0_7668090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Cal_organizer_excited_about_youth_climat_0_7668090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Connor Pollack says it's "incredibly exciting" that so many young people are coming out for the youth climate strike. He's one of the UC Berkeley organizers. Elissa Harrington reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Young people skip school during global climate strike stretching from Afghanistan to San Francisco</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Elissa Harrington, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 05:29AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 10:47AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Students in the Bay Area planned to join millions of other young people across the globe to rally against global warming and climate change.</p><p>Students at UC Berkeley, and at schools in Oakland, Berkeley, Menlo Park and Palo Alto, converged at places including Sproul Plaza and in San Francisco to participate. </p><p>"As far as im' concerned it's the number one issue humans are facing," said Connor Pollak, one of the UC Berkeley organizers who noted that glaciers are melting and fires are raging.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/massive-power-outage-in-san-francisco" title="Massive power outage in San Francisco, construction crews struck underground line" data-articleId="429638632" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Massive_power_outage_in_San_Francisco__c_0_7668349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Massive_power_outage_in_San_Francisco__c_0_7668349_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Massive_power_outage_in_San_Francisco__c_0_7668349_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Massive_power_outage_in_San_Francisco__c_0_7668349_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/20/Massive_power_outage_in_San_Francisco__c_0_7668349_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A major power outage struck San Francisco on Friday morning, affecting at least  23,000 PG&E customers at its peak, after construction crews struck an underground power line near Pier 17, the utility said. Tom Vacar reports" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Massive power outage in San Francisco, construction crews struck underground line</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 09:06AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 10:12AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A major power outage struck San Francisco on Friday morning, affecting at least 23,000 PG&E customers at its peak, after construction crews struck an underground power line, the utility said.</p><p>The outage, first reported just before 8 a.m., left customers in Potrero, South of Market and China Basin in the dark, according to PG&E.</p><p>As a result, traffic signals were not working in Mission Bay and other areas, police said. And Muni trains had to be operated manually, the SFMTA tweeted.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/business/california-and-22-other-states-sue-trump-to-keep-golden-state-s-auto-emission-rules" title="California and 22 other states sue Trump to keep Golden State's auto emission rules" data-articleId="429649831" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/02/Vehicle_emissions_standards_0_5881580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/02/Vehicle_emissions_standards_0_5881580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/02/Vehicle_emissions_standards_0_5881580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/02/Vehicle_emissions_standards_0_5881580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/08/02/Vehicle_emissions_standards_0_5881580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California and 22 other states sue Trump to keep Golden State's auto emission rules</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ADAM BEAM, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 20 2019 10:37AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>California and 22 other states sued Friday to stop the Trump administration from revoking the authority of the nation's most populous state to set emission standards for cars and trucks.</p><p>California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration a day after it issued a regulation designed to pre-empt the state's authority to set its own rules for how much pollution can come from cars and trucks.</p><p>Becerra, a Democrat, said two other courts have already upheld California's emission standards.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/its-not-a-joke-for-us-1500-people-show-up-for-storm-area-51-event-75-gather-at-gate"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/20/StormArea51__Banner__Getty_1568998948840_7668286_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="Alien-hunters gather to "storm" Area 51 at an entrance to the military facility near Rachel, Nevada on September 20, 2019. A variety of events are taking place nearby to mark the weekend. (Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images)" title="StormArea51__Banner__Getty_1568998948840-400801.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘It's not a joke for us': 1,500 people show up for ‘Storm Area 51' event, 75 gather at gate</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/about-75-people-gather-at-area-51-gate-1-person-arrested-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/_Storm_Area_51__creator_cancels_alien_th_0_7649847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="_Storm_Area_51__creator_cancels_alien_th_0_20190910221407-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 1 person arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link 'It's not a joke for us': 1,500 people show up for 'Storm Area 51' event, 75 gather at gate
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 1 person arrested
Invasion of mosquitoes has people slapping and scratching in Novato
Massive power outage in San Francisco, construction crews struck underground line 