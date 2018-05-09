He feared for his safety: AC Transit driver arrested, accused of bringing gun to work

- An AC Transit bus driver was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Bay Fair BART station for having a loaded gun with him at work.

The driver arrested was identified as Stephen Adolph Williams, 53, of Oakley. Investigators say the driver claims he brought the gun because he feared for his safety.

He has since posted bail.

Authorities say they seized a loaded Glock 17 9mm semiautomatic pistol from the driver, who was arrested without incident while he was by himself on a bus in between runs.

Investigators say Williams had emailed his supervisors saying he planned to bring a gun with him to work and gave his reasons. AC Transit in turn notified the sheriff's office.

"We highly discourage anybody from carrying a weapon onto a bus, especially a bus driver and thinking that they're going to use it when they don't receive the level of training that's required to carry a weapon," said Sgt. Ray Kelly with Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Williams was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon, both misdemeanors.

AC Transit declined to comment. We have not heard back from the driver's union-- Amalgamated Transit Union Local 192.