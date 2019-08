After nearly one year, the Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco is open again and Monday marked the first day of the weekday commute. Aug. 12, 2019 After nearly one year, the Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco is open again and Monday marked the first day of the weekday commute. Aug. 12, 2019

The $2.2 billion center opened quietly on Sunday with limited service. On Monday, all 26 Transbay lines and four Early Bird Express lines are up and running. A total of 13,000 riders will be able to take AC Transit buses to and from the new transit center every day – other agencies like Muni and Greyhound also have bus decks there.

The transit center shut down on Sept. 25 when cracks were found in steel beams at the Fremont Street bus deck - but officials with the Transbay Joint Powers Authority assure riders after extensive work, the area is now safe.

Monica Node of Sana Rosa took the inaugural ride on Sunday, saying “it felt good.”