All lanes open in Posey Tube following major accident involving CHP vehicle

By: Ryan Moran

Posted: Jul 13 2018 04:21PM PDT

Video Posted: Jul 13 2018 04:40PM PDT

Updated: Jul 13 2018 05:31PM PDT

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KTVU) - A multi-car crash involving an unmarked California Highway Patrol car Friday afternoon closed all lanes of the Posey Tube in Alameda for nearly two hours, according to officials.

Reports of the collision on the Alameda side of the tube came in at 3:28 p.m. and it didn't reopen until about 5:21 p.m.

Officials reported that one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A later report confirmed the injury was not life-threatening. The degree of the injuries and whether or not it was the driver of the CHP vehicle was not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 
 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 