All lanes open in Posey Tube following major accident involving CHP vehicle

- A multi-car crash involving an unmarked California Highway Patrol car Friday afternoon closed all lanes of the Posey Tube in Alameda for nearly two hours, according to officials.

Reports of the collision on the Alameda side of the tube came in at 3:28 p.m. and it didn't reopen until about 5:21 p.m.

Officials reported that one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A later report confirmed the injury was not life-threatening. The degree of the injuries and whether or not it was the driver of the CHP vehicle was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

