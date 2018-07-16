Amazon's website crashes as soon as Prime Day sale begins, users report

Photo courtesy of Amazon.com. Photo courtesy of Amazon.com.

- Amazon’s website appeared to crash as soon as its highly anticipated Prime Day began, according to users.

Amazon’s Prime Day kicked off at 3 p.m. (EST) but when users went to check out the deals, the site appeared to keep sending users in a circle between screens that said, “shop all deals.”

According to DownDector.com, Amazon outages were reported across the country, including in the Northeast and along the West Coast.

Amazon appeared to just before 4 p.m. (EST), or about an hour into its 36-hour annual promotion. Amazon tweeted a statement just before 5 p.m. (EST) which read in part, "Some customers are having difficulty shopping, and we're working to resolve this issue quickly."

Prime Day, created by Amazon.com Inc. in 2015 to mark its 20th anniversary, has inspired other e-commerce companies to invent their own shopping holidays. Online furniture seller Wayfair introduced Way Day in April, becoming its biggest revenue day ever.

While Prime Day brings in more revenue for Amazon, too, it also helps boost its Prime memberships. It had more sign-ups during 2017's event than any other day in the company's history, Amazon said at the time, without providing specific numbers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.