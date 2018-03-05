Amazon taking photos of your delivered package to combat porch pirates

- Amazon has quietly rolled out a new program in the past few months where delivery people will use photos to confirm a package has been delivered.

Customers have started receiving photo notifications of Amazon packages at their front doors, and couriers can show where exactly the packages were left.

In part, the reason is to make the packages less visible to would-be thieves. Customers living in in Seattle, San Francisco and northern Virginia’s metro areas will likely be receiving the photographic notifications of their delivery’s safe arrival soon.

If you don’t want photos being taken, you can opt out of the program.