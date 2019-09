- The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy abducted from Merced, south of Modesto.

Police say John Weir was last seen with his father, Steven Weir, at about 7 p.m. Friday night.

Authorities say Weir is considered armed and dangerous.

He is about 5' 10", weighs 300 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The toddler is wearing a blue T-shirt and cargo pants.