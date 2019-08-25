< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story425561665" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="425561665" data-article-version="1.0">Andrew Luck finds cost of football too pricey to continue career</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/andrew-luck-finds-cost-of-football-too-pricey-to-continue-career">Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:57PM PDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:02PM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> too pricey to continue career"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425561665.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var <aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<figcaption>Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks during a news conference following the team's NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. The oft-injured star is retiring at age 29.</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/LUCK_1566777414348_7616007_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/LUCK_1566777414348_7616007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/LUCK_1566777414348_7616007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks during a news conference following the team&#39;s NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. The oft-injured star is retiring at age 29." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks during a news conference following the team's NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. The oft-injured star is retiring at age 29.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425561665-425561640" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/LUCK_1566777414348_7616007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/LUCK_1566777414348_7616007_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/LUCK_1566777414348_7616007_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/LUCK_1566777414348_7616007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/LUCK_1566777414348_7616007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks during a news conference following the team&#39;s NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. The oft-injured star is retiring at age 29." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck speaks during a news conference following the team's NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. The oft-injured star is retiring at age 29.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/andrew-luck-finds-cost-of-football-too-pricey-to-continue-career">Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 04:57PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 05:02PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425561665" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>INDIANAPOLIS (AP)</strong> - Andrew Luck was unique.</p> <p>He loved football. He loves life even more.</p> <p>So when the 29-year-old Luck thought another long, laborious comeback journey jeopardized his future, he believed walking away from the sport and potentially hundreds of millions of dollars was the only logical choice.</p> <p>"For the last four years or so, I've been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab - injury, pain, rehab - and it's been unceasing, unrelenting, both in season and off season," Luck said following Saturday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. "I felt stuck in it, and the only way I see out is to no longer play football. It's taken my joy of this game away."</p> <p>The announcement and the timing - two weeks before the Indianapolis Colts' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers - shocked the football world.</p> <p>But this was not a spur-of-the-moment decision.</p> <p>After three injury-plagued seasons, Luck returned last year with a new perspective about the physical pain, mental fatigue and emotional agony it took to keep fighting his way back. Late last summer, he described his state of mind throughout the continual rehab with words such as "sad," ''miserable" and "scared."</p> <p>Last month, as the lingering pain in his lower left leg forced him off the practice field yet again, Luck told reporters that he promised himself after playing through the shoulder pain in 2016 and missing the entire 2017 season, he would be honest with himself, his coaches, teammates and the organization about how his body felt.</p> <p>At the time, Luck said he thought even limited practices were detrimental to himself and the team.</p> <p>"It took great courage to make his decision to walk away from the game, but no matter how difficult he did what his heart told him and I am proud of him for being honest with himself and the team," said former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, now the defensive coordinator for the Bears. "With Andrew it was always about more than football."</p> <p>While some fans booed Luck as he left the field Saturday night, other players supported him. They understand how dangerous and debilitating the sport can be, which is why some are quitting at earlier ages.</p> <p>Luck just happens to be the biggest name yet on that expanding list.</p> <p>"I think it takes an immense amount of courage, an immense amount of self-reflection and a lot of guts to do what he is doing," Houston defensive end J.J. Watt said. "I am sure people have their ways of looking at it and their ways of trying to say what they would do in his shoes. But the truth is, no one is in his shoes. Nobody has to go through what he has had to go through. Nobody has been through the rehab and the injuries. ... I respect the hell out of it. I think it takes a whole lot to walk away from a ton of money like that."</p> <p>Colts owner Jim Irsay estimates Luck could have made as much as $500 million if he lasted as long as Brett Favre, Tom Brady or Peyton Manning, Luck's predecessor.</p> <p>But Luck was never in it for the money or the fame - like others who left the game on their terms and in their prime.</p> <p>Barry Sanders retired at age 31 after winning four NFL rushing titles and within reach of breaking Walter Payton's career rushing record. At age 30, Calvin Johnson called it quits after his sixth straight Pro Bowl appearance. Jim Brown walked away at age 30 for a budding movie career, less than a year after winning his third and final MVP award.</p> <p>They never came back, and Luck said he doesn't anticipate a return, either, though he's young enough to do it.</p> <p>Many others, such as Hall of Famers Gale Sayers and Terrell Davis, were forced out by injuries or age.</p> <p>Luck seems to be a combination of the two, largely the result of a porous offensive line that allowed the top overall draft pick in 2012 to take more hits than any quarterback in the league during his first five seasons.</p> <p>He was good enough to lead the Colts to playoff appearances in each of his first three seasons, the 2014 AFC Championship game and orchestrate the second-largest comeback in playoff history. And when he returned healthy last season, he took the Colts back to the playoffs and was a runaway winner in the league's Comeback Player of the Year award balloting.</p> <p>It just wasn't enough for Luck.</p> <p>"We all expect we're going to play this game forever," Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson said. "The reality is for most players, it's not very long. No matter how good we are, or whatever it may be, there's life after this game, too. I think that's a thing we always have to balance and always have to weigh."</p> <p>Luck is the sixth quarterback of the 11 selected in 2012 out of football.</p> <p>Wilson and Nick Foles, both third-round picks that year, own Super Bowl rings. Kirk Cousins, a fourth-rounder, is the starter in Minnesota.</p> <p>The other two still around - Robert Griffin III and Ryan Tannehill - had promising careers derailed by injuries, too. Griffin, the No. 2 pick who played high school football in Texas like Luck and beat Luck out for the 2011 Heisman Trophy award, is fighting for a roster spot in Baltimore. Tannehill, the No. 8 pick, is the backup to Marcus Mariota in Tennessee.</p> <p>Luck didn't want to spend more countless hours in the training room now that he's married and will soon become a father.</p> <p>He'd rather travel the world, watch soccer, put his architectural degree from Stanford to use and suggest good reads for the Andrew Luck Book Club. Perhaps he will come back to football one day. Or maybe he'll choose a new career.</p> <p>"To step back away from this thing, I honor him. I think a lot of his family, I think a lot of his father, I think a lot of what he's brought to football and wish him nothing but the very best." Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "I hope he becomes President of the United States."</p> <p>But after throwing 171 touchdown passes and for nearly 24,000 yards, Luck found football simply wasn't worth the cost.</p> <p>"I'm exhausted - and quite tired," he said during an emotional farewell speech. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/spare-the-air-alert-issued-for-monday-smoggy-conditions-expected" title="Spare the Air alert issued for Monday, smoggy conditions expected" data-articleId="425568640" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/WEATHER_FORECAST__Temps_could_reach_100__0_7616033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/WEATHER_FORECAST__Temps_could_reach_100__0_7616033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/WEATHER_FORECAST__Temps_could_reach_100__0_7616033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/WEATHER_FORECAST__Temps_could_reach_100__0_7616033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/WEATHER_FORECAST__Temps_could_reach_100__0_7616033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Temps could reach 100 on Monday" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Spare the Air alert issued for Monday, smoggy conditions expected</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Annie Steuart </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 06:23PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 10:25PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A combination of expected high temperatures, light winds and vehicle exhaust has prompted Bay Area air district officials to issue a Spare the Air smog alert for Monday.</p><p>The alert, the 12th issued for smog so far this year, was triggered by a high-system moving into the Bay Area causing conditions that will lead to elevated concentrations of ozone, according to the Air District.</p><p>"As hotter weather becomes the new normal, it's critical that we end our dependency on solo driving," said Jack Broadbent, executive director of the Air District in a written statement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/brentwood-driver-dies-in-sunday-morning-collision" title="Brentwood driver dies in Sunday morning collision" data-articleId="425567475" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/Brentwood_driver_dies_in_Sunday_morning__0_7616113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/Brentwood_driver_dies_in_Sunday_morning__0_7616113_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/Brentwood_driver_dies_in_Sunday_morning__0_7616113_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/Brentwood_driver_dies_in_Sunday_morning__0_7616113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/Brentwood_driver_dies_in_Sunday_morning__0_7616113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One driver was killed and one was injured in a three-vehicle accident Sunday morning on Balfour Road near American Avenue by the Deer Ridge Golf Club in Brentwood, CHP - Contra Costa said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Brentwood driver dies in Sunday morning collision</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 06:17PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 09:32PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One driver was killed and one was injured in a three-vehicle accident Sunday morning on Balfour Road near American Avenue by the Deer Ridge Golf Club in Brentwood, CHP - Contra Costa said.</p><p>A Nissan Altima crossed the solid yellow line and attempted to pass a Mini Cooper traveling eastbound, but clipped it instead.</p><p>The Nissan then collided head-on with a minivan going westbound on Balfour.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/possible-shooting-reported-at-great-mall-in-milpitas" title="Shooting scare at Great Mall in Milpitas" data-articleId="425578385" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/30/police-line-crime-tape_1462025332279_1248657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/30/police-line-crime-tape_1462025332279_1248657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/30/police-line-crime-tape_1462025332279_1248657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/30/police-line-crime-tape_1462025332279_1248657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/04/30/police-line-crime-tape_1462025332279_1248657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Shooting scare at Great Mall in Milpitas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 08:10PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 25 2019 10:19PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shoppers at the Great Mall in Milpitas were briefly held in the shopping center Sunday night when police received reports of gunshots.</p><p>Police searched the mall and did not find any evidence of shots fired or any victims. Shoppers were then escorted to the parking lots where they were free to leave. </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/preparing-for-wildfire-berkeley-holds-sunday-morning-evacuation-drill"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/Berkeley_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held__0_7616133_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Berkeley_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held__0_20190826020327"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Preparing for wildfire: Berkeley holds Sunday morning evacuation drill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chp-air-operations-assists-in-sideshow-enforcement"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/CHP_Air_Operations_assists_in_sideshow_e_0_7615891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="CHP_Air_Operations_assists_in_sideshow_e_0_20190826015958"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CHP Air Operations assists in sideshow enforcement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/spare-the-air-alert-issued-for-monday-smoggy-conditions-expected"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/12/Spare_the_air_alert_declared_through_Fri_0_6391781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Spare_the_air_alert_declared_through_Fri_0_20181113002631"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Spare the Air alert issued for Monday, smoggy conditions expected</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/brentwood-driver-dies-in-sunday-morning-collision"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/Brentwood_driver_dies_in_Sunday_morning__0_7616113_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Brentwood_driver_dies_in_Sunday_morning__0_20190826011614"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Brentwood driver dies in Sunday morning collision</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2773_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2773"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/one-killed-two-injured-in-i-880-crash-involving-tesla" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/FREMONT%20FATAL_1566785548493.jpg_7615896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/FREMONT%20FATAL_1566785548493.jpg_7615896_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/FREMONT%20FATAL_1566785548493.jpg_7615896_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/FREMONT%20FATAL_1566785548493.jpg_7615896_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/FREMONT%20FATAL_1566785548493.jpg_7615896_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="One&#x20;man&#x20;was&#x20;killed&#x20;and&#x20;two&#x20;other&#x20;people&#x20;injured&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;two-vehicle&#x20;accident&#x20;on&#x20;Interstate&#x20;Freeway&#x20;680&#x20;in&#x20;Fremont&#x20;Saturday&#x20;night&#x2c;&#x20;the&#x20;California&#x20;Highway&#x20;Patrol&#x20;said&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>One killed, two injured in I-880 crash involving Tesla</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/preparing-for-wildfire-berkeley-holds-sunday-morning-evacuation-drill" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/Berkeley_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held__0_7616133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/Berkeley_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held__0_7616133_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/Berkeley_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held__0_7616133_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/Berkeley_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held__0_7616133_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/Berkeley_wildfire_evacuation_drill_held__0_7616133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Preparing for wildfire: Berkeley holds Sunday morning evacuation drill</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chp-air-operations-assists-in-sideshow-enforcement" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/CHP_Air_Operations_assists_in_sideshow_e_0_7615891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/CHP_Air_Operations_assists_in_sideshow_e_0_7615891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/CHP_Air_Operations_assists_in_sideshow_e_0_7615891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/CHP_Air_Operations_assists_in_sideshow_e_0_7615891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/CHP_Air_Operations_assists_in_sideshow_e_0_7615891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CHP Air Operations assists in sideshow enforcement</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/port-of-redwood-city-receives-18m-fema-grant-for-boosting-security-measures" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/IMG_0686_1566784396194_7615890_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/IMG_0686_1566784396194_7615890_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/IMG_0686_1566784396194_7615890_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/IMG_0686_1566784396194_7615890_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/25/IMG_0686_1566784396194_7615890_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Port&#x20;of&#x20;Redwood&#x20;City&#x20;File&#x20;Photo&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Duncan&#x20;Sinfield&#x2f;KTVU&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Port of Redwood City receives $1.8M FEMA grant for boosting security measures</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/leonardo-dicaprio-backed-fund-pledges-5m-in-aid-for-amazon-wildfires" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/25/GETTY-leonardo-dicaprio_1566784274666_7616131_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Actor&#x20;Leonardo&#x20;DiCaprio&#x20;attends&#x20;the&#x20;National&#x20;Geographic&#x20;screening&#x20;of&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Before&#x20;the&#x20;Flood&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x20;United&#x20;Nations&#x20;Headquarters&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;ANGELA&#x20;WEISS&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Leonardo DiCaprio-backed fund pledges $5M in aid for Amazon wildfires</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 