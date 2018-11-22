Another round of rain for Bay Area, offers air quality improvement

- Wet weather has returned to the Bay Area with rain falling again in some places Thanksgiving Day.

The cleansing rains arrived Thursday evening, but have already offered significant air quality improvements throughout the region from Wednesday's initial break from a dry spell.

Chief KTVU Meteorologist Bill Martin's forecast predicts rainy conditions could persist up to 30 hours.

Air quality in all regions of the Bay Area and Central Bay is forecast as "good" for Friday and Saturday and "moderate" on Sunday, Bay Area Air Quality Management District said on Thursday.

Those heading out to shop on Black Friday or heading outdoors should bring an umbrella, but can rest easy with breathable air.

Bay City News contributed to this report.