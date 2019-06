- An Antioch man has been indicted on charges of possession and receipt of child pornography, U.S. Attorney David Anderson said Friday.

Henry Obdulio Cordon has been charged with one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said several email accounts controlled by Cordon contained images of young children being sexually abused.

He is also accused of emailing himself images of young children being sexually abused, participating in sexually explicit conduct with a 2-year-old or 3-year-old girl in 2011, and taking a photograph of the girl while engaging in the conduct, prosecutors said.

Cordon was arrested at his residence in Antioch and made his initial appearance in federal court on May 20.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 11.