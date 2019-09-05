< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Antonio Brown not with Oakland Raiders amid reports of suspension

By JOSH DUBOW, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Posted Sep 05 2019 05:08PM PDT reports of suspension" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/antonio-brown-not-with-oakland-raiders-amid-reports-of-suspension" addthis:title="Antonio Brown not with Oakland Raiders amid reports of suspension"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-427591607.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-427591607");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_427591607_427590292_196159"></div> <script>$(function(){var Video Posted Sep 05 2019 05:07PM PDT class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-427591607" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP)</strong> - Star receiver Antonio Brown was not with the Oakland Raiders four days before the season opener amid reports he could be suspended over a confrontation with general manager Mike Mayock.</p><p>Mayock said at the beginning of practice Thursday that Brown wasn't at the Raiders facility and won't be practicing a day after Brown posted a letter from the GM on social media detailing nearly $54,000 in fines.</p><p>"I'll make it short and sweet," Mayock said. "Antonio Brown is not in the building today, won't be practicing. I don't have any more information for you right now. When I have some and it becomes appropriate you guys will all get it. But that's it for today."</p><p>ESPN reported earlier Thursday that the two had a confrontation the previous day over the posting of the letter and that the Raiders plan to suspend Brown. Teams have the right under the collective bargaining agreement to suspend players up to four games for conduct detrimental to the team. A suspension would also void the more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two seasons contained in Brown's contract with the Raiders.</p><p>This is just the latest development in a dramatic first season in Oakland for Brown, who has yet to step on the field for a game with his new team.</p><p>The Raiders acquired the game's most prolific receiver after he wore out his welcome in Pittsburgh. Oakland gave up only a third- and fifth-round pick for the four-time All-Pro receiver and gave him a hefty raise with a new three-year contract worth $50.125 million.</p><p>But Brown was unable to practice at the start of training camp after getting frost bite on his feet during a cryotherapy accident in France just before the start of camp.</p><p>Brown was activated July 28 and took part in one walkthrough and part of one practice before leaving the team to get treatment for his feet and to fight the NFL and the NFLPA over his helmet.</p><p>Brown lost two grievances with the league in his attempt to use an old helmet now banned for safety reasons. He skipped practice on Aug. 18, prompting Mayock to issue an ultimatum for Brown to be "all in or all out" and also handing him a $40,000 fine.</p><p>Brown returned to the team the following day but then missed a mandatory walkthrough before an exhibition game in Winnipeg on Aug. 22, leading to a second fine of $13,950.</p><p>Brown publicized those fines on his Instagram account Wednesday. Brown also wrote on the account: "WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE'S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR."</p><p>That apparently prompted the latest run-in with Mayock and now leaves Brown's status with the team in doubt ahead of Monday night's opener at home against the Denver Broncos.</p><p>Brown had several issues in Pittsburgh as well, leading to the team's decision to trade him even though he topped 100 receptions and 1,200 yards receiving in each of the past six seasons.</p><p>The relationship reached a breaking point in late December. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin benched Brown during the regular-season finale against Cincinnati after the wide receiver went radio silent in the final 48 hours before the game.</p><p>Brown arrived in a fur coat, hung out for a half and then disappeared from view until well after his teammates had cleaned out their lockers following a 9-6-1 finish that left Pittsburgh out of the playoffs for the first time since 2013.</p><p>When Brown did resurface, he began engaging in a series of increasingly antagonistic acts designed to expedite his departure. He went on Instagram with former Steelers linebacker James Harrison during Tomlin's season wrap-up press conference. id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/ghost-ship-verdict-expected-today-attorneys-say" title="Ghost Ship Trial: Max Harris acquitted, jury hung on Derick Almena" data-articleId="427529902" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Ghost_Ship_trial_ends_with_split_jury_0_7641735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Ghost_Ship_trial_ends_with_split_jury_0_7641735_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Ghost_Ship_trial_ends_with_split_jury_0_7641735_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Ghost_Ship_trial_ends_with_split_jury_0_7641735_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Ghost_Ship_trial_ends_with_split_jury_0_7641735_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An Alameda County jury acquitted Max Harris on all 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter Thursday in the Ghost Ship warehouse case. The jury declared a mistrial for his co-defendant Derick Almena." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ghost Ship Trial: Max Harris acquitted, jury hung on Derick Almena</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Henry Lee, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Andre Torrez</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 12:07PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 06:25PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Following 14 days of deliberations, an Alameda County jury acquitted Max Harris on all 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter Thursday in the Ghost Ship warehouse case. The jury declared a mistrial for his co-defendant Derick Almena. </p><p>The jury was hung on whether to convict or acquit Almena, ultimately resulting in a mistrial. </p><p>Harris and Almena, the master tenant of the warehouse, were facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to the 2016 warehouse fire that killed 36 people. It was the deadliest building fire in Oakland's history.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/attorney-for-families-of-ghost-ship-victims-blames-oakland-pg-e" title="Attorney for families of Ghost Ship victims blames Oakland, PG&E" data-articleId="427574619" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Civil_attorney_points_finger_at_Oakland__0_7641607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Civil_attorney_points_finger_at_Oakland__0_7641607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Civil_attorney_points_finger_at_Oakland__0_7641607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Civil_attorney_points_finger_at_Oakland__0_7641607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/Civil_attorney_points_finger_at_Oakland__0_7641607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Civil attorney on behalf of Ghost Ship victims points finger at PG&E, City of Oakland" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Attorney for families of Ghost Ship victims blames Oakland, PG&E</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aja Seldon, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 03:43PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 05:06PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A civil attorney representing the families of the victims in the Ghost Ship warehouse is pointing the finger at the City of Oakland and Pacific Gas & Electric. </p><p>Mary Alexander says the Ghost Ship trial hurt her case because the city and utility weren't held responsible. </p><p>JUST NOW: Civil Attorney Mary Alexander says the #GhostShipTrial hurt her case because the city of #Oakland , the building owners & PG&E weren't held accountable. pic.twitter.com/B7XCSdyjJP</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/sf-sheriffs-deputies-shoot-kill-dog-while-serving-warrant-suspect-injured" title="SF Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill dog while serving warrant; suspect injured" data-articleId="427598233" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/SF_Sheriff___s_deputies_shoot__kill_dog__0_7641889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/SF_Sheriff___s_deputies_shoot__kill_dog__0_7641889_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/SF_Sheriff___s_deputies_shoot__kill_dog__0_7641889_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/SF_Sheriff___s_deputies_shoot__kill_dog__0_7641889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/09/05/SF_Sheriff___s_deputies_shoot__kill_dog__0_7641889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An attempt to serve a warrant in San Francisco, turned very dangerous when a sheriff's deputy felt the need to discharge a firearm during the confrontation. KTVU's Tom Vacar reports The Broadway is an apartment-Single Resident Only hotel near Broadwa" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>SF Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill dog while serving warrant; suspect injured</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Tom Vacar </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 05 2019 06:02PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An attempt to serve a warrant in San Francisco turned very dangerous when a sheriff's deputy felt the need to discharge a firearm during the confrontation.</p><p>The Broadway, an apartment-Single Resident Only (SRO) hotel near Broadway and Polk Streets, was lined Thursday morning with sheriff's deputies vehicles.</p><p>“At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, our deputies attempted to serve a no bail warrant on an individual on the 2000 block of Polk Street,” said SF Sheriff's Spokeswoman Nancy Crowley. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div KTVU Staff
TV Schedule
Jobs at KTVU
Contact KTVU

Follow Us

Updated Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
FCC Public File
EEOC Public File
About Us
Contact Us href="http://www.ktvu.com/sports">Bay Area Sports </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/california-wildfires">California Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ghost-ship-warehouse-fire">Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/golden-state-killer">Golden State Killer </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/flight-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ski-report-20">Ski Report</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/surf-forecast">Surf Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-weather/id778993053?mt=8">Weather App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/specials">Specials</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42CQF2cvqMw&t=6s">Strands of Truth </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fqwvaaPjtk&t=393s">Priced Out</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/housing-and-homeless">Homelessness in the Bay Area</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyRo4l0NrKIesMOY2v1Lh4RslTlsW2mML">Barbershop </a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/unsolved">Unsolved </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Community</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community">Bay Area People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/ktvu-local-news/donate-one-warm-coat-for-winter-warmth">One Warm Coat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/community/send-us-your-ideas-for-bay-area-people">Nominate a Community Hero </a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/web-links">Web Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/what-s-on-fox">TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ktvu-station">KTVU Staff</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/jobs/jobs-at-ktvu">Jobs at KTVU </a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/ktvu"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/KTVU"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-pinterest icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/KTVU2/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVhtkN7-c8mA8GXEoxS4YQw"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU News</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-san-francisco-oakland/id337606352?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cmgdigital.ktvutvhandset" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>KTVU FOX 2 Weather & Radar</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ktvu-fox-2-weather-radar/id778993053?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvu.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.ktvu.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a 