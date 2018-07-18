Army pilot returns from deployment, surprises dog

(FOX 32 News) - Army pilot Zack Vohaska is home in Woodstock after being deployed to Afghanistan.

While he was gone, he was missed by his friends and family but maybe not as much as his dog Buddy.

When Zack got back, he wanted to surprise Buddy.

He hid on the couch covered by blankets and it didn't take long for the Golden Retriever to find him. When he did he got so excited.

Buddy later grabs a tennis ball for Zack to throw.

Zack got Buddy when he was in flight school. The two hadn't seen each other for six months.