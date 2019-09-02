A 44-year-old mother of five died while walking back to her car after a wedding reception with her husband in Oakland early Monday, after being struck by a stray bullet, neighbors and police said.

Family members identified the woman to KTVU as Marta Casiano.

Police said they were called to the 2100 block of East 22nd Street, at 12:53 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds.