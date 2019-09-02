Associated Press Writers John Antczak and John Rogers in Los Angeles and Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this story.
Posted Sep 02 2019 10:04AM PDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 02:50PM PDT
A 44-year-old mother of five died while walking back to her car after a wedding reception with her husband in Oakland early Monday, after being struck by a stray bullet, neighbors and police said.
Family members identified the woman to KTVU as Marta Casiano.
Police said they were called to the 2100 block of East 22nd Street, at 12:53 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound or wounds.
Posted Sep 02 2019 06:20AM PDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 09:21AM PDT
Downed power lines early Monday morning caused a portion of westbound Highway 24 near the Lafayette/Orinda BART tracks to be closed to traffic.
By 6:30 a.m., the highway had reopened.
According to the BART media line, it appears that shortly before 5:30 a.m., a large crane being used to carry out the track work hit the power line causing it to fall and block all westbound lanes of Highway 24. There were no injuries. PG&E, Caltrans, CHP, and the fire department were notified.
Posted Sep 02 2019 01:04PM PDT
Updated Sep 02 2019 01:11PM PDT
A body was found Monday about five miles north of the Oakland International Airport, a day after a man allegedly rammed his pickup through a perimeter gate while fleeing a sheriff's deputy and then jumped into the bay.
Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said authorities were trying to confirm it was the body of the same man.
The man was last seen on foot running toward the bay, which runs along the airport's south runways. A dog also trailed a scent to the water.