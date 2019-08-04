< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <article> <section id="story422086206" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422086206" data-article-version="1.0">Authoriities say Dayton gunman killed sister and 8 other people</h1> </header> data-article-id="422086206" data-article-version="1.0">Authoriities say Dayton gunman killed sister and 8 other people</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-422086206" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Authoriities say Dayton gunman killed sister and 8 other people&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/authorities-dayton-gunman-killed-sister-and-8-other-people" data-title="Authoriities say Dayton gunman killed sister and 8 other people" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/authorities-dayton-gunman-killed-sister-and-8-other-people" addthis:title="Authoriities say Dayton gunman killed sister and 8 other people"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422086206.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422086206");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422086206-0">5 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422086206-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON_1564913864972_7571539_ver1.0_640_360.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422086206-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON_1564913864972_7571539_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422086206-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="DAYTON_1564913864972.PNG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON2_1564913850286_7571538_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422086206-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="DAYTON2_1564913850286.PNG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON3_1564913832704_7571537_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422086206-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="DAYTON3_1564913832704.PNG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON4_1564913814979_7571536_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422086206-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="DAYTON4_1564913814979.PNG"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/12/24/breaking%20news_1514124997202.jpg_4734237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-422086206-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="breaking news_1514124997202.jpg-401385-401385.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-422086206-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON_1564913864972_7571539_ver1.0_640_360.PNG" alt="" title="DAYTON_1564913864972.PNG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON2_1564913850286_7571538_ver1.0_640_360.PNG" alt="" title="DAYTON2_1564913850286.PNG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON3_1564913832704_7571537_ver1.0_640_360.PNG" alt="" title="DAYTON3_1564913832704.PNG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON4_1564913814979_7571536_ver1.0_640_360.PNG" alt="" title="DAYTON4_1564913814979.PNG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/12/24/breaking%20news_1514124997202.jpg_4734237_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="breaking news_1514124997202.jpg-401385-401385.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script type="text/javascript">window.inLineAdCode=window.inLineAdCode||{};window.inLineAdCode["_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '>\n <div id='_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD',\n adSlot;\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ktvu/news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'interstitial').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '422086206');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot);\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <!-- AD Holder --> <div class="portlet-boundary _101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"></div> </div> </div> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON_1564913864972_7571539_ver1.0_160_90.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="DAYTON_1564913864972.PNG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON2_1564913850286_7571538_ver1.0_160_90.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="DAYTON2_1564913850286.PNG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON3_1564913832704_7571537_ver1.0_160_90.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="DAYTON3_1564913832704.PNG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/04/DAYTON4_1564913814979_7571536_ver1.0_160_90.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="DAYTON4_1564913814979.PNG"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2017/12/24/breaking%20news_1514124997202.jpg_4734237_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="breaking news_1514124997202.jpg-401385-401385.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.ktvu.com/news/authorities-dayton-gunman-killed-sister-and-8-other-people" data-title="Authorities: Dayton gunman killed sister" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.ktvu.com/news/authorities-dayton-gunman-killed-sister-and-8-other-people" addthis:title="Authorities: Dayton gunman killed sister" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/authorities-dayton-gunman-killed-sister-and-8-other-people";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 01:05AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 10:55AM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422086206" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Police say the 24-year-old white man behind a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, killed his sister and eight others before he was fatally shot by police.</p> <p>Authorities say Connor Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of a popular Dayton nightlife area around 1 a.m. Sunday.</p> <p>They say his 22-year-old sister, Megan, was the youngest of the deceased victims, who were all killed in the same area. The others were adults ranging in age from 25 to 57.</p> <p>Investigators haven't publicly discussed a possible motive.</p> <p>Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he opened fire with a .223-caliber rifle in the streets of the Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday in the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours.</p> <p>Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the shooter was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines. Had police not responded so quickly, "hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today," she said.</p> <p>The historic neighborhood that police Lt. Col. Matt Carper described as "a safe part of downtown," is home to bars, restaurants and theaters.</p> <p>Whaley said at least 27 people were treated for injuries, and at least 15 of those have been released. Several more remain in serious or critical condition, local hospital officials said at a news conference. </p> <p>They said some people suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and others were injured as they fled. </p> <p>Nikita Papillon, 23, was across the street at Newcom's Tavern when the shooting started. She said she saw a girl she had talked to earlier lying outside Ned Peppers Bar.</p> <p>"She had told me she liked my outfit and thought I was cute, and I told her I liked her outfit and I thought she was cute," Papillon said. She herself had been to Ned Peppers the night before, describing it as the kind of place "where you don't have to worry about someone shooting up the place."</p> <p>"People my age, we don't think something like this is going to happen," she said. "And when it happens, words can't describe it."</p> <p>Tianycia Leonard, 28, was in the back, smoking, at Newcom's. She heard "loud thumps" that she initially thought was someone pounding on a dumpster.</p> <p>"It was so noisy, but then you could tell it was gunshots and there was a lot of rounds," Leonard said.</p> <p>Staff of an Oregon District bar called Ned Peppers said in a Facebook post that they were left shaken and confused by the shooting. The bar said a bouncer was treated for shrapnel wounds.</p> <p>A message seeking further comment was left with staff.</p> <p>President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting and praised law enforcement's speedy response in a tweet Sunday.</p> <p>Gov. Mike DeWine issued his own statement, announcing that he ordered flags in Ohio remain at half-staff and offering assistance to Whaley and prayers for the victims. </p> <p>Whaley said she has been in touch with the White House, though not Trump directly, and with DeWine. She said more than 50 other mayors also have reached out to her.</p> <p>The FBI is assisting with the investigation.</p> <p>A family assistance center was set up at the Dayton Convention Center, where people seeking information on victims arrived in a steady trickle throughout the morning, many in their Sunday best, others looking bedraggled from a sleepless night. Some local pastors were on hand to offer support, as were comfort dogs. </p> <p>The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California. </p> <p>Sunday's shooting in Dayton is the 22nd mass killing of 2019 in the U.S., according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people were killed -- not including the offender. The 20 mass killings in the U.S. in 2019 that preceded this weekend claimed 96 lives.</p> <p>Whaley said the Oregon District is expected to reopen Sunday afternoon, and a vigil is planned Sunday evening. The minor league Dayton Dragons who play in nearby Fifth Third Field postponed their Sunday afternoon game against the Lake County Captains "due to this morning's tragic event."</p> <p>The shooting in Dayton comes after the area was heavily damaged when tornadoes swept through western Ohio in late May, destroying or damaging hundreds of homes and businesses. </p> <p>"Dayton has been through a lot already this year, and I continue to be amazed by the grit and resiliency of our community," Whaley said.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var id="article_10155_405538_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KTVU_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405552" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/entertainment/nobel-laureate-toni-morrison-dead-at-88_" title="Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88" data-articleId="422421183" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-105854474_1565099632212_7575718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-105854474_1565099632212_7575718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-105854474_1565099632212_7575718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-105854474_1565099632212_7575718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/06/GettyImages-105854474_1565099632212_7575718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CHICAGO - OCTOBER 20: Toni Morrison attends the Carl Sandburg literary awards dinner at the University of Illinois at Chicago Forum on October 20, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/FilmMagic)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">HILLEL ITALIE, AP National Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 06:53AM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 06 2019 07:01AM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) - Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison has died.</p><p>Publisher Alfred A. Knopf says Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88.</p><p>She was the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, awarded in 1993. The Swedish Academy hailed her use of language and her "visionary force."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-say-both-el-paso-and-dayton-shooters-bought-their-guns-legally" title="Police say both El Paso and Dayton shooters bought their guns legally" data-articleId="422390451" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Police_say_both_El_Paso_and_Dayton_shoot_0_7575460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Police_say_both_El_Paso_and_Dayton_shoot_0_7575460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Police_say_both_El_Paso_and_Dayton_shoot_0_7575460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Police_say_both_El_Paso_and_Dayton_shoot_0_7575460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Police_say_both_El_Paso_and_Dayton_shoot_0_7575460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="El Paso and Dayton are more than 1,000 miles apart, but the pain and grief are the same after this weekend's deadly mass shootings. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama reports people are gathering to heal the heartache, but also that police say the respective shoo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police say both El Paso and Dayton shooters bought their guns legally</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jana Katsuyama, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 11:58PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>People joined together in prayer and song at vigils held in Texas and Ohio Monday night in memory of victims in the mass shootings that came just 13 hours apart over the weekend and left 31 people dead.</p><p>The two cities of El Paso and Dayton are some 1,600 miles apart, but the heartache and grief are the same. </p><p>In both shootings, police say the gunmen were young men with high-powered, high-capacity firearms.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/ktvu-local-news/gun-violence-the-impromptu-topic-at-east-bay-congressmans-town-hall" title="Gun violence the impromptu topic at East Bay congressman's town hall" data-articleId="422388958" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Gun_control_center_stage_at_East_Bay_con_0_7575235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A town hall in Richmond hosted by East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier was supposed to be about immigration issues, but the recent mass shootings across America helped bring an overflow crowd. KTVU's Debora Villalon reports the congressman told the a" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gun violence the impromptu topic at East Bay congressman's town hall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Debora Villalon, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 11:06PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 05 2019 11:13PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier is among those calling on the U.S. Senate to reconvene and act on pending gun bills. </p><p>"No one should die, no one else should die," DeSaulnier told reporters before hosting a town hall meeting in Richmond Monday evening. </p><p>"It's madness to let this go on when we know we can implement policy- that won't stop them completely- but will stop many mass shootings."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9290_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9290"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_405538_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vigil-for-mass-shooting-victims-held-in-pinole"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/05/Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_7575466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Vigil_for_mass_shooting_victims_in_Pinol_0_20190806055401"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vigil for mass shooting victims held in Pinole</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/mother-organizes-straight-pride-parade-in-california-gay-son-works-to-block-it"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/08/06/Mother_wants_to_host_Stright_Pride_parad_0_7575531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="" title="Mother_wants_to_host_Stright_Pride_parad_0_20190806122354"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mother organizes 'Straight Pride' parade in California; gay son works to block it</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/california-ammunition-check-law-blocked-100-sales-in-first-month"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/02/05/GETTY%209mm%20bullets%20020519_1549412216221.jpg_6720944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" alt="9mm bullets sit on the counter at Sportsmans Arms in Petaluma, California. 