Avalanche closes Mammoth Mountain, three partially buried

- An avalanche at Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes partially buried three people in snow Saturday morning, officials said.

Mammoth Mountain Ski Patrol was performing avalanche hazard mitigation around 10:15 a.m. when an avalanche released. The avalanche was on the upper part of the mountain and flowed towards the High Five Express -- chair five.

Crews initiated avalanche patrol immediately. They searched with transceivers, avalanche dogs and a RECCO search. Officials said three people where partially buried but were able to free themselves.

(2/3) Three individuals were partially buried in the avalanche and were able to free themselves. Lift operations at Mammoth will be halted for the remainder of the day to focus full efforts on the site. — MammothMountain (@MammothMountain) March 3, 2018

There has been no reports of missing persons or injuries.

The mountain will be closed for the remainder of the day.