Avalanche reported at Squaw Valley

- Officials at Squaw Valley Ski Resort say five people were involved in an avalanche Friday afternoon. Two were injured, one of them seriously.

KCRA in Sacramento shared a dramatic video that reportedly shows a group digging someone out of the snow.

Dramatic video shows the race to rescue survivors after an avalanche at Squaw Valley. Witnesses describe a huge wall of snow slamming into more than a dozen skiers and borders. This group dug out a man buried. At this point it's believed everyone survived. pic.twitter.com/7HsI1mrzo3 — Tom Miller (@KCRAMiller) March 3, 2018

Dozens of rescuers rushed to the scene. The resort says a man was hospitalized with a serious lower body injury, another person was treated and released and three people weren't hurt.

Deputies completed a search with K-9s and probes and confirmed at 5:00 p.m. that there are no other victims involved in the avalanche. There were no life-threatening injuries reported. The number of people involved in unknown.

5 p.m. UPDATE: Deputies have confirmed that there are no other victims involved in the #avalanche after searching with K-9’s and probes. There were no life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/m3DlFeJlsr — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 3, 2018

The avalanche occurred a day after a snowboarder died at the resort. The man's body was found under feet of snow Friday, the day after a blizzard packing 150-mph winds hit the Sierra Nevada.

On scene at Squaw Valley for avalanche. pic.twitter.com/AFWg7zKGfr — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) March 2, 2018

Wire services were used in this report.