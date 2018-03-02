Avalanche reported at Squaw Valley

By: Ryan Moran

Posted: Mar 02 2018 04:22PM PST

Updated: Mar 02 2018 07:43PM PST

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Officials at Squaw Valley Ski Resort say five people were involved in an avalanche Friday afternoon. Two were injured, one of them seriously.  

KCRA in Sacramento shared a dramatic video that reportedly shows a group digging someone out of the snow.

Dozens of rescuers rushed to the scene. The resort says a man was hospitalized with a serious lower body injury, another person was treated and released and three people weren't hurt.  

Deputies completed a search with K-9s and probes and confirmed at 5:00 p.m. that there are no other victims involved in the avalanche. There were no life-threatening injuries reported. The number of people involved in unknown.

The avalanche occurred a day after a snowboarder died at the resort. The man's body was found under feet of snow Friday, the day after a blizzard packing 150-mph winds hit the Sierra Nevada.

 

Wire services were used in this report.

