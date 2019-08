BART continues to phase out paper tickets and on Monday, it’s happening at the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco as the transit agency moves toward a Clipper-only payment system. Aug. 19, 2019 BART continues to phase out paper tickets and on Monday, it’s happening at the Embarcadero Station in San Francisco as the transit agency moves toward a Clipper-only payment system. Aug. 19, 2019

- BART continues to phase out paper tickets and on Monday, it's happening at the Embarcadero station in San Francisco as the transit agency moves toward a Clipper Card-only payment system.

Riders will only be able to purchase Clipper Cards coming through the Embarcadero station, although paper tickets will still work at the fare gates.

Clipper cards are reusable and reloadable and allow riders to move through the fare gates faster, BART officials said. They're accepted by nearly all transit agencies in the region.

Next month, the Powell Street and Downtown Berkeley BART stations will see the phase out of paper tickets as well.