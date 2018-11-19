BART has a new official app

- BART finally has an official app for travelers. It includes an end-to-end trip planner, service advisories, station information and real-time information straight from the transit system's data.

Considering we are near the center of technology, it's been long overdue.

"Our riders really wanted this," said BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost, who joined us for an on-set interview. The app is live and you can download from the app store where you can find it at 'BART (official).'

Trip Planner gives you the fastest route from your starting point to your destination using BART and multiple modes of transportation.

"You can bike, BART, and maybe jump on a cable car and plan it all through the app," said Trost.

It also includes escalator and elevator advisories.

This past summer BART unveiled a new way to report biohazards on their trains on their mobile site. The new app directly connects to this making for one-stop convenience.

It also connects to BART Watch, which is a way to contact BART police.

"It's an app," Trost said. "It's basically texting with BART dispatch. you can send a very quiet message. No one knows you're doing it. if you feel uncomfortable with something you're seeing, police dispatch will text back and forth with you and send a police officer, after prioritizing calls, of course," Trost said.

The new app is also working on new features that allow users to pay for parking, carpool registration and push alerts in the event of service disruptions.

