- For the Labor Day holiday on Monday, BART will run trains on a modified Sunday schedule, opening at 8 a.m. with longer trains.

In addition, for the entire three-day holiday weekend, buses instead of trains will provide service between Walnut Creek and Orinda.

BART riders should check the agency's online scheduler to plan trips, the transit agency said.

The track shutdown between Orinda and Walnut Creek includes daytime lane closures on eastbound Highway 24 in Lafayette near Oak Hill Road, according to BART.

Using Measure RR funds, extensive repairs and upgrades are being made to tracks between Orinda and Walnut Creek stations on most weekends through October, including some upcoming full weekend closures with bus bridges, BART officials said.

There is charge for parking at BART stations on holidays, but other parking restrictions will be enforced.