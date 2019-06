- A person was taken to a hospital after being struck by a BART train at the Embarcadero station Thursday afternoon, a transit agency spokesman said.

A Millbrae-bound train struck the person around 1 p.m., prompting BART to run trains through the station without stopping, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.

The station remained open during the emergency response, and regular service resumed as of 1:45 p.m. after the person was taken away from the station, Filippi said.

He did not immediately have an update on the person's condition.

Residual delays are expected as BART resumes its normal service.

