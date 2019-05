- BART has picked a Twitter fight with Tesla Ceo Elon Musk. The issue has to do with underground tunnels - and what type of transportation should use tunnels.

It all started Friday, when Musk tweeted a FAQ page bout the Boring Company digging tunnels and how tunnels are the safest place to be in an earthquake.

A Twitter user replied, saying tunnels are for trains, not cars.

Musk fired back, saying “trains should be on surface, cars below.”

Boring Company guide to why tunnels are awesome & safest place to be in an earthquake https://t.co/ZZIPQlscw1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2019

That’s when BART chimed in.

A tweet on the agency’s account read, "we carry 28,000 people per hour through our Transbay Tube under the bay because of the capacity of a train. That's nearly twice as much as cars over the bay. Why wouldn't you prioritize something that carries far more (and safely with automatic train control) over cars?"

We carry 28,000 people per hour through our Transbay Tube under the bay because of the capacity of a train. That’s nearly twice as much as cars over the bay. Why wouldn’t you prioritize something that carries far more (and safely with automatic train control) over cars? https://t.co/2Hu3uzu2ND — SFBART (@SFBART) May 25, 2019

BART even went so far as to include graphics to demonstrate how the Transbay Tube carries way more passengers than cars on the bay bridge.

Musk never responded to BART.