Batallion chief bit in face by pit bull while battling San Leandro house fire

- An Alameda County firefighter was bit in the face by a young pit bull while responding to a house fire in San Leandro Saturday morning, according to officials.

Authorities said the house at 16011 Maubert Avenue in unincorporated Alameda County had 20 dogs inside, including the 18-month-old pit bull that bit off the lower left side of the Battalion Chief's face.

There were 20 dogs in the house including several puppies. All are now with Animal Control. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/BgncWPbuoB — Monte Francis (@MonteReports) July 14, 2018

The injured chief was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire and when it began was not immediately known.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.