article
section id="story430955602" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430955602" data-article-version="1.0">Bay Area photographers to showcase weather-centered photos at S.F. exhibit</h1>
</header> div class="story-meta">
div class="author-share">
div class="author">By <a href="mailto:kristin.bender@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/bay-area-photographers-to-showcase-weather-centered-photos-at-sf-exhibit">Kristin J. Bender, KTVU</a>
</div>
</div>
div class="meta">
p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 02:20PM PDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> figcaption>
Photographer Ryan Fitzsimons shot this picture of Coit Tower as part of an online photography group called Escaype,
</figcaption> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/weather%20photo_1569964647923.jpg_7683125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-430955602-0"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="weather photo_1569964647923.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-430955602-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_INSTANCE_4R7SIsW12FOB_MOD-KTVU_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item figcaption class="image-caption">
p>Photographer Ryan Fitzsimons shot this picture of Coit Tower as part of an online photography group called Escaype, </p>
</figcaption> figcaption class="image-caption">
p>Photographer Ryan Fitzsimons shot this picture of the San Francisco Bay Bridge as part of an online photography group called Escaype, </p>
</figcaption> figcaption class="image-caption">
p>Photographer Ryan Fitzsimons shot this picture of the San Francisco Bay Bridge as part of an online photography group called Escaype, </p>
</figcaption> photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/weather%20photos%201_1569963260288.jpg_7683113_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Photographer Ryan Fitzsimons shot this picture of the San Francisco Bay Bridge as part of an online photography group called Escaype, " title="weather photos 1_1569963260288.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/weather%20photo_1569964647923.jpg_7683125_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-square-v1.1.jpg" alt="Photographer Ryan Fitzsimons shot this picture of the San Francisco Bay Bridge as part of an online photography group called Escaype, " title="weather photo_1569964647923.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/bay-area-photographers-to-showcase-weather-centered-photos-at-sf-exhibit";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Kristin\x20J\x2e\x20Bender\x2c\x20KTVU"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:kristin.bender@foxtv.com?body=http://www.ktvu.com/news/bay-area-photographers-to-showcase-weather-centered-photos-at-sf-exhibit">Kristin J. Bender, KTVU</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 02:20PM PDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430955602" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU</strong> - They wait for the perfect sunset or the fog shrouded over San Francisco just right or a clear night sky, and then they go, cameras in hand, to spots around the Bay Area and beyond, to shoot the perfect photograph.</p><p>They are members of an online group called Escaype, which monitors the weather with virtual stations and real meteorologists to feed real- time information to amateur and professional photographers interested in finding the best spots and the best conditions for outdoor photography. </p><p>The outcomes are breathtaking photos of epic sunsets, stunning shots of the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay Bridge, and frame-worthy pictures of Coit Tower, Lombard Street, Mount Diablo, and other Bay Area landmarks. Photographers also shoot weather-centered photos in Santa Cruz, Big Sur, Point Reyes, the Sonoma Coast and the Mendocino Coast. </p><p>"Within this group there are some of the absolute best Bay Area photographers,'' said Concord-based amateur photographer Ryan Fitzsimons, adding that the group is also the perfect social network to ask camera questions, get photo critiques and enhance photography skills.</p><p>Fitzsimons joined the group, which charges a small monthly fee for its services, about six months ago and is one of dozens of photographers who will have pictures featured at Escaype's "Bay Area in Motion" photography exhibition later this week. </p><p>Photos will be on display from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 at Spark Art Gallery in San Francisco. section class="module mod-story-snippet">
header class="mod-header no_header_style">
h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Investigation_into_crash_at_Cupertino_pa_0_7683058_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Investigation_into_crash_at_Cupertino_pa_0_7683058_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Investigation_into_crash_at_Cupertino_pa_0_7683058_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Investigation_into_crash_at_Cupertino_pa_0_7683058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An investigation is underway in Cupertino after a driver struck two pedestrians in a park on Tuesday afternoon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hit-and-run driver strikes 2 pedestrians at Cupertino park, killing one of them</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KTVU Staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p div class="body-content">
p>Deputies launched a homicide investigation into a hit-and-run crash at a Cupertino park Tuesday that left one person dead and another injured, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. </p><p>The incident happened at Rancho San Antonio Park around 12:52 p.m. and authorities say the driver struck two pedestrians and fled the scene.</p> Reports of a vehicle that struck two pedestrians in the park and drove away. Deputies stopped the vehicle shortly after and detained the driver. 1 victim transported to hospital and 1 treated on scene. 1/2</p> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oakland Police: Woman killed, child injured in hit-and-run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 01:43PM PDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 01:48PM PDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Oakland police said a woman was killed and a child she was with was injured in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.</p><p>It happened at 22nd Ave. and Foothill Blvd. at about 11:20 a.m. </p><p>"OPD Traffic Investigators & Patrol offc. responded to a fatal accident involving two pedestrians/vehicle," the police said on Twitter, adding, "The adult is deceased child is stable."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/50-year-old-man-kidnapped-from-his-home-santa-cruz-county-sheriff-s-officials-say" title="50-year-old man kidnapped from his home, Santa Cruz County sheriff's officials say" data-articleId="430929338" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/santa%20cruz%20county%20kidnap%20bmw_1569950616309.PNG_7682847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/santa%20cruz%20county%20kidnap%20bmw_1569950616309.PNG_7682847_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/santa%20cruz%20county%20kidnap%20bmw_1569950616309.PNG_7682847_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/santa%20cruz%20county%20kidnap%20bmw_1569950616309.PNG_7682847_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/santa%20cruz%20county%20kidnap%20bmw_1569950616309.PNG_7682847_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
header class="mod-header">
h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/weather%20photos%202_1569964600254.jpg_7683124_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/weather%20photos%202_1569964600254.jpg_7683124_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/weather%20photos%202_1569964600254.jpg_7683124_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photographer&#x20;Ryan&#x20;Fitzsimons&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;shot&#x20;this&#x20;picture&#x20;of&#x20;Coit&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Tower&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;as&#x20;part&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;online&#x20;photography&#x20;group&#x20;called&#x20;Escaype&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bay Area photographers to showcase weather-centered photos at S.F. exhibit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/two-people-injured-in-hit-and-run-crash-at-cupertino-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/cupertino2_1569965009005_7682980_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/cupertino2_1569965009005_7682980_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/cupertino2_1569965009005_7682980_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/cupertino2_1569965009005_7682980_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/cupertino2_1569965009005_7682980_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;of&#x20;Ativ&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Patel" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hit-and-run driver hits two pedestrians at Cupertino park killing one of them</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/oakland-police-woman-killed-child-injured-in-hit-and-run" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/oak%20hit%20run_1569962761573.png_7683110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/oak%20hit%20run_1569962761573.png_7683110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/oak%20hit%20run_1569962761573.png_7683110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/oak%20hit%20run_1569962761573.png_7683110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/oak%20hit%20run_1569962761573.png_7683110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oakland Police: Woman killed, child injured in hit-and-run</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ktvu-local-news/city-of-oakland-sues-county-over-sale-of-coliseum-to-a-s" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Oakland%20a_1569958881164.PNG_7682895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Oakland%20a_1569958881164.PNG_7682895_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Oakland%20a_1569958881164.PNG_7682895_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Oakland%20a_1569958881164.PNG_7682895_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/Oakland%20a_1569958881164.PNG_7682895_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>City of Oakland sues county over sale of Coliseum to A's</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/moment-of-zen/family-of-raccoons-make-sf-couple-s-wedding-photo-shoot-even-more-memorable" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.ktvu.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ktvu/placeholder-16x9-v1.1.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/kathryn%20white%20wedding_1569956497217.jpg_7682884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/kathryn%20white%20wedding_1569956497217.jpg_7682884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/kathryn%20white%20wedding_1569956497217.jpg_7682884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/kathryn%20white%20wedding_1569956497217.jpg_7682884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/10/01/kathryn%20white%20wedding_1569956497217.jpg_7682884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kathryn&#x20;White&#x20;Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of raccoons make SF couple's wedding photo shoot even more memorable</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.ktvu.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 