- Several Bay Area police departments have received state funding to help combat auto burglaries.

On Friday, California Assembly member Kansen Chu presented $3.75 million of newly secured state funding to the police departments to address smash and grab auto burglaries.

The Santa Clara, Milpitas, Fremont, Newark, and San Jose police departments will each receive $750,000.

The agencies plan to work collaboratively to address the full scope of auto burglaries, share resources and develop a comprehensive plan to combat the issue, according to a statement released by the Santa Clara Police Department.

Resources will be used to educate the community, procure equipment, on enforcement and on other creative prevention strategies to end auto break-ins in the communities.