Bay Area supporters rally for Kavanaugh accuser

- In the South Bay, neighbors of professor Christine Blasey Ford rallied to her defense Thursday, on the ground and in the air.

If there were doubts how large a backing embattled Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford has garnered, one need only look to the skies above Palo Alto.. A small, single-engine planned pulled a message of solidarity in its wake. It read, “Thank you Christine, we have your back..” The aerial show had an immediate impact on the ground.

“We knew that a banner is flying overhead today. So um we just spur of the moment, collected, gathered, made signs,” said neighbor Kristen Podulka.

Neighbors also made sure their voices were heard. Upwards of 60 people marched through a Palo Alto neighborhood, as a visual symbol the woman who’s waging her own challenge against President Trump’s Supreme Court pick is not alone.

“I think women are great at supporting each other. And I think this is a great turnout of support for her,” said Palo Alto Mayor Liz Kniss.

The support isn’t limited to Palo Alto neighbors, or the Bay Area. Two separate gofundme pages have been established. A candlelight vigil is planned for Sunday. And a hashtag movement has started, encouraging letters of support, to combat mounds of hate mail.

“The whole reason we’re here is to fight the hate mail with a show of love and supports. She’s getting death threats. The trolls of the world aren’t afraid to have their voice spoken. So we’re trying to drown them out with our voice of love and encouragement and support. And we’ve got her back. Her story is our story. She is one of us,” said Podulka.

In a battle over truth and perception, signs of support are stretching from the corridors of power, all the way to the Bay Area.

