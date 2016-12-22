Woman believes Snoop Dogg is her secret Santa

An Alabama woman thinks her Secret Santa is Snoop Dogg.

The woman has been participating in the Reddit Secret Santa program for three-years where participants exchange gifts with complete strangers.

She says she usually enjoys the giving more than the receiving - but this year that's changed.

She received a message from Reddit administrators saying her gift was on the way.

She thought that was kind of odd, because normally you get an automated message.

When she got the package she read the card and "freaked out!"

It was signed by Snoop Dogg.

She says the signature looks "legit."

The packages contained Snoop Dogg swag including T-shirts, slippers, a small drone and socks.