94-year-old woman sets world record at San Diego Rock ‘n' Roll marathon, again

- 94 years old and still running, still breaking records, and still smiling.

On Sunday, Harriette Thompson of Charlotte, N.C. completed in her 17th Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon and Half Marathon.

Since the race began in 1998, she's only missed three, according to race officials.

In 2015 she became the oldest woman in history to run a marathon. She finished in 7 hours and 24 minutes.

Last year, health issues kept her from competing.

But on Sunday, Thompson returned to make history again, becoming the oldest woman to run a half marathon.

Perhaps not a surprise to those who know this motivating warrior, the two-time cancer survivor came in first place in her age group.

She also placed 8478th out of all females and 14,417th overall.

Before her running days, she was an accomplished concert pianist who performed three times at Carnegie Hall.

Thompson didn't even take up running marathons until she was 76-years-old.

And it looks like she has no plans to stop any time soon.

"All I keep thinking is, 'I can do it.' I'm pushing myself by my attitude, to never think you want to stop. To think you want to keep going," Thompson said.

As for all of the attention she's received, this is what the 94-year-old competitive runner had to say: "I guess it's unusual but I don't really know why people make such a big deal... I feel like I did when I was 16, but I just can't move as fast."

Thompson has raised more than $115,000 running marathons for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

